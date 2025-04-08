Kevin Owens Health Update: WWE Superstar Reveals He Could Miss Out On Action For Almost A Year After Neck Injury

Kevin Owens, the WWE Superstar and former Universal Champion who had to recently pull out of his WrestleMania 41 match has offered a probable timeline for his neck injury. While he hasn't spoken to his doctor yet, Owens believes that he could miss out on wrestling action for a year. His calculations are based on the people who have gone through a similar injury situation.

Kevin Owens Offers A Tentative Injury Timeline

Kevin Owens would be missing out on WrestleMania 41 this year. Despite being announced as Randy Orton's appointment, the prizefighter has to pull out of the Showcase of the Immortals as he needs to address a severe neck issue. Owens is expected to miss out on a significant amount of time, and he believes the full recovery could take around six to twelve months.

"I don't know. I haven't talked to the surgeon or anything like that yet. I'm going to do all that on Monday. I know that most of the people that have gone through similar things have probably 6 months to eight months to a year. So I would assume within that range, but I don't really know. Like I said, it's all really new right now," Kevin Owens said during an appearance on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox Podcast.

Who Will Step Forward As Kevin Owens' Replacement?

With Kevin Owens pulling out of the match-up, Randy Orton remains without any opponent for WrestleMania 41. Despite being announced as a part of the mega showcase, not having Orton on the stage could be a massive setback for the superstar. But it looks like he may eventually make it to Las Vegas with a new opponent.

Randy Orton could be on a warpath to get himself an opponent for Mania. But his recent actions could suggest that he could face off against SmackDown GM Nick Aldis. While he hasn't wrestled on WWE TV, Aldis hasn't called time on his wrestling career either.