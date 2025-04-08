Seth Rollins' Surprising Act Leaves Paul Heyman Stunned, Fans Speculate The Wiseman To Make Big WrestleMania 41 Move

WrestleMania 41: Forget Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins silently has been WWE's main man for the past couple of years. The Architect, on multiple occasions, has come out and expressed how he shouldered the WWE during difficult times, and he isn't technically wrong.

The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, might have won the WWE Championship against 'The Only Tribal Chief', aka Roman Reigns, in WrestleMania 40, but he couldn't have finished his story without Rollins' help. Seth Rollins teamed up with Cody to take on The Rock and Roman Reigns in WrestleMania XL on Night 1. He later came out to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. But that wasn't it; Rollins interfered in the Reigns vs Cody match to give the American Nightmare a much-needed edge.

WWE's Chief Content Creator (CCO), Triple H, recognizes the potential and the brand value that Rollins brings in, and he has booked The Architect yet again for a Triple Threat match between him, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns.

Rollins Teases A Big WrestleMania 41 Flip

On the 'Road to WrestleMania', Seth Rollins came out to cut his much-talked-about and hyped-up promo. Rollins came out and straightaway launched a scathing attack on CM Punk's best friend and the Only Tribal Chief's Wiseman, Paul Heyman. Heyman strictly asked Rollins to get his hands off, but this did not stop Seth. CM Punk had to intrude, but it eventually resulted in Rollins putting him down in the middle of the ring.

While Rollins was using his second Curb Stomp on Punk, Heyman pleaded with the Architect not to use it. Rollins obliged Heyman's request but also clarified that now Heyman owed him a favor too. Punk used his favor and asked Heyman to stay in his corner during WrestleMania 41. Now, after the latest showdown between Punk, Rollins, and Heyman, fans are speculating that Heyman will betray both Rollins and Punk and end up joining forces with Rollins.

Here Are The Reactions

