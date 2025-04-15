Leaked Visuals Of WrestleMania 41 Stage Surfaces Online, WWE Taking Inspiration From Major Las Vegas Landmark

WrestleMania 41 is just a few days away, and the anticipation remains at an all-time high. All eyes are currently on the Allegiant Stadium, where the two-night spectacle is about to go down. The Grandest stage of them all has officially started construction in Vegas, and the staging is taking shape. Visuals of the under-construction stage for Mania have leaked online, and the WWE has opted to showcase one of the premier landmarks of the entertainment capital of the world.

WrestleMania 41 Stage Takes Shape, Leaks Surface Online

One of WrestleMania's biggest highlights is the stage they build, as it features all the entrances and special appearances from the legends of the industry. Legacies will be built, and stars will be born at the Showcase of the Immortals, and all will happen under the roof of the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The first visuals of the stage for WWE WrestleMania 41 have been leaked online, and it is taking shape at a rapid pace. The stage is expected to be huge, and a massive ramp is being installed. Online leaks may suggest that the stage build is inspired by one of Las Vegas' iconic landmarks, the Plaza Hotel and Casino.

WrestleMania 41 All Set To Thrill WWE Universe

WrestleMania continues to be a two-night spectacle, comprising top-tier superstars getting a chance to feature in one of WWE's grandest premium live events. Young stars like Bron Breakker and Tiffany Stratton have a chance to cement their legacy, while top superstars like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk battle it out for bragging rights and supremacy.