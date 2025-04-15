WrestleMania 41: John Cena Winning Against Cody Rhodes Might Open Whole New Dimension In WWE And For Randy Orton, Here's Why

The WWE is heavily banking on the biggest pay-per-view of this year, WrestleMania 41. This is the second consecutive year that Triple H will single-handedly oversee the proceedings of Mania. WrestleMania 40 was a huge success and it well and truly marked the start of the Paul Michael Levesque era, aka the Triple H era.

WrestleMania XL did break many records, and Mania 41, taking place in Vegas, is expected to be bigger and much better.

John Cena's Win At WrestleMania Might Open New Storyline

John Cena is currently gunning for his 17th world title, but he will have to overcome his greatest obstacle, the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. Interestingly, it was John Cena who had helped Cody Rhodes win his first WWE World Championship. John Cena is being touted as the favorite to win his 17th title and go past Ric Flair, the 'Nature Boy', but Cena's victory will possibly open up a new possibility involving the Viper, Randy Orton.

Weeks ahead of WrestleMania 41, Randy Orton had walked up to Cody Rhodes and said that he wants to win his 16th WWE World Championship. Orton is currently tied with Triple H with 14 WWE Championship titles not mentioned but as per this text 15 WWE Championship titles to his name. Orton has made his mind very clear that he wants to win the coveted belt yet again. The fans have been asking for a Cena vs Orton match for a very long time now. If Cena wins, then the match might become a reality in SummerSlam.

John Cena's Heel Turn: The Biggest Talking Point of Mania