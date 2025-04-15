The Great Khali Meets Swami Ramdev, WWE Hall Of Famer Explores Yoga And Natural Recovery Methods

The Great Khali recently interacted with Indian yoga guru Ramdev Baba, and the unusual collaboration has taken the internet by storm. Hailing from Dhiraina, the wrestler was one of the top faces of the WWE at one point and was also the first-ever champion from the country of India. The Yoga guru gave the former professional wrestler some useful tips about his injuries, which he picked up during his run in the WWE. Dalip Singh Rana learnt about the basics of Yoga and also displayed his strength in front of Swami Ramdev.

The Great Khali Meets Swami Ramdev

In a video shared by Swami Ramdev on YouTube, the Great Khali visited the Yoga guru's Nirmayam Ashram in Uttarakhand. He had paid a visit to get some remedy for his injuries, which he picked up during his active wrestling days in the WWE. The WWE Hall of Famer also spoke about not having flexibility in his body due to his age and the toll that wrestling had on his body.

Swami Ramdev and The Great Khali were seen performing some yoga asanas, and Khali also displayed his strength by asking Baba Ramdev to do chin-ups on his arm. The yoga guru was amazed by the strength he possessed and at one point, Ramdev was also seen doing an asana on Khali's shoulder and back. Swami Ji helped ease the WWE Hall of Famer's lingering issues with the use of Yoga, ayurveda and acupressure.

The Inspiring Legacy Of Great Khali

The Great Khali is one of the premier faces of the Indian Wrestling scene. Standing at a height of 07 feet, he was portrayed as a pure titan with raw strength from India. He made his WWE TV debut in 2006 and would go on to become one of the most decorated heavyweight fighters in the company.