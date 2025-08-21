Legacy ECW Show Makes A Comeback Under WWE Banner; Star-Studded Lineup Planned To Appear: Reports

WWE is bringing back a legacy wrestling event as its partnership with ESPN commences early. The Connecticut-based wrestling promotion has announced that Wrestlepalooza will make a return to the network's streaming and broadcast platforms as its first Premium Live Event.

The last time Wrestlepalooza aired was in the year 2000, when the event was a part of Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW). Wrestling legends Tommy Dreamer, The Sandman, and New Jack featured in the main event.

WWE Wrestlepalooza To Air On ESPN Live In September 2025

The WWE had brought back the Saturday Night's Main Event, reviving a classic event from the 90s era and continuing its legacy in modern-day wrestling.

As the wrestling promotion spreads its wingspan under the leadership of TKO, another legacy wrestling event has been announced for a revival.

The WWE is bringing back Wrestlepalooza, a pro wrestling event that used to take place under the ECW banner. Chief Content Officer Triple H announced that the premium live event would be the first to air on the ESPN Network platforms. The legacy PLE will be back with a modern twist.

The WWE's deal with the sports media company has begun earlier than expected, with Wrestlepalooza being the first PLE to be aired on their streaming services.

WWE Wrestlepalooza has been announced for September 20, the same day as AEW All Out in Toronto. Both shows will go head-to-head.

Mega Main Event Expected To Happen In WWE Wrestlepalooza

WWE is expected to go all-in with their first PLE with ESPN. Just as they made RAW's Netflix debut a pompous affair with legendary appearances and banger matches, expect Wrestlepalooza to be at the same level.

According to PWInsider Elite, two main events have been planned to take place at the Wrestlepalooza PLE.

John Cena, who is on a retirement tour with the WWE, is expected to appear at the PLE in Indianapolis. Reports state that the 17-time World Champion is expected to face off against Brock Lesnar, who recently made his stunning return at SummerSlam. Both of them are expected to lock horns in singles action.

Another big main event at Wrestlepalooza could take place between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed Championship. Both wrestlers have been at loggerheads on Friday Night SmackDown, and it could lead to a potential showdown.