WWE Legend Rey Mysterio Teases Comeback of Former Four-time WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio - 'I'll Bring Him, Wait On Me'

Ever since WWE acquired a controlling stake in Mexican professional wrestling promotion AAA, there has been a lot of talk about wrestlers potentially crossing over and being able to perform in both USA and Mexico too. One wrestler whose name has come up a lot in this regard is Alberto El Patron, known to WWE fans as Alberto Del Rio.

El Patron has been a regular in AAA for the past few years but was abset from AAA TripleMania 33, the latest edition of the supershow that was promoted in Mexico as he lost a ‘Loser Leaves AAA’ match last month.

However, Rey Mysterio - one of many WWE superstars to be there on the night - supposedly teased a comeback for the Mexican veteran.

Mysterio's Response to ‘Alberto’ Chants

The legendary masked luchador was cutting a promo when he was interrupted by chants of ‘Alberto’ from the crowd. In response to that, Mysterio simply said "I'll bring him, wait on me."

It is unclear as of now whether Mysterio was talking about bringing him to AAA or WWE, but it got tongues wagging about a comeback to the American promotion.

That being said, he did not appear on the show throughout the night - and there was no other mention of him throughout the remainder of the show, except for the fans constantly chanting for him.

The irony of it all is that El Patron was one of the company's biggest heels during his final run but has now been accepted by fans and is being wildly cheered for.

ALSO READ | Cena Sets His Priorities Straight Ahead Of WWE Clash In Paris

A Brief Look at Del Rio's WWE Career

A WWE return, should it happen, would also be noteworthy simply because he is one of the more decorated wrestlers in the company's recent history.

He won the WWE Championship twice, and had a further two reigns with the World Heavyweight Championship, making him a four-time WWE champion as per official records.