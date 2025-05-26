Liv Morgan Expected To Make A Comeback? Massive Development Surfaces On WWE Tag Team Champion's Imminent Return

WWE is expected to have one of their biggest female wrestlers back in action, as Liv Morgan is expected to make a return on WWE TV. The current WWE women's Tag Team champion alongside Raquel Rodriguez has been away as she was shooting for a film. But reports mention that she is returning as soon as the upcoming Monday Night RAW.

Liv Morgan Returning On WWE Monday Night RAW

Monday Night RAW returns to Tampa Bay, Florida, as the Red Brand showcase will be aired live from the Yuengling Center. Big matches are expected to happen as roads lead to the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. Apart from whatever has been announced, reports have been swirling that a massive return of a champion is being planned for RAW in Tampa. One-half of the Women's Tag Team champions, Liv Morgan, is expected to make her return to WWE TV after remaining absent for several weeks.

As per PWInsider, Raquel Rodriguez's partner Liv Morgan is expected to return as soon as the upcoming WWE Monday Night RAW in Tampa, Florida. The one half of the women's tag team championship has been away to travel to Japan for the shooting of Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. Morgan She made her last appearance on NXT when she and Raquel defended their tag team titles against Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin.

The Judgement Day Have Reached an Interesting Phase

Ever since Liv Morgan went away, The Judgement Day is seemingly in turmoil as tensions have soared among the stable mates. Tensions between Finn Balor and Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio after he won the title at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Recently, Balor brought in Roxanne Perez and introduced her to TJD, and Raquel did not look happy with what he was doing. Perez's introduction in The Judgement Day storyline could be intriguing as Morgan may face competition from The Prodigy.