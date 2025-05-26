WWE Wrestler Trick Williams Makes History by Becoming First WWE-contracted Star to Win TNA World Heavyweight Championship

Trick Williams is the new TNA World Champion after beating Joe Hendry at NXT Battleground. | Image: X/@WWE Screengrab

It's a well-known fact that WWE and TNA, two of the biggest professional wrestling companies in the United States of America, have been working together both in front of and behind the scenes 2024 and their working relationship was formalised in the start of 2025.

It was this working partnership that led to TNA world heavyweight champion Joe Hendry getting a chance to appear at WWE WrestleMania 41 to face off against Randy Orton.

It has also led to multiple TNA talents appearing on WWE's developmental brand NXT, and the case was no different at NXT BattleGround when Hendry defended the TNA world championship against Trick Williams.

Many expected Williams to fall short but put on a classic with Hendry, but fall short in his pursuit of the title. However, what happened ended up shocking everyone.

Williams Wins TNA World Championship

Trick Williams became the first WWE-contracted wrestler to hold TNA's top prize when he pinned Hendry in the middle of the ring.

It is worth noting that even though WWE and TNA work together now, they were rivals at one point during the early to mid-2000s.

And while tensions have eased to the point where several wrestlers have left one company to join the other, this is in many ways unprecedented.

The likes of AJ Styles and Samoa Joe, legends of TNA, made names for themselves in WWE too - something no one would have anticipated at one point.

But a WWE star holding their top belt? That takes things to a whole different level.

What Comes Next?

The real story, however, begins now in the aftermath of the event.

It is fair to say that Williams will antagonise the TNA fanbase with the title, and could lead to the company finding a new babyface superhero.