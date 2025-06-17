Liv Morgan's Injury Setback At Monday Night RAW Endangers Future Storyline Direction for WWE’s Evolution PLE

The WWE may have encountered a massive problem after Liv Morgan sustained a freak injury in the recent episode of Monday Night RAW. As the wrestling promotion heads into the build-up for the Evolution 2 PLE, they have big plans in store for the all-women's premium live event. Given that Morgan has been one of the top faces in the WWE's women's division, this could be troublesome for them as the plans to lead Liv into a high-profile feud could be stalled.

Liv Morgan's Injury May Heavily Affect WWE's Plans

Liv Morgan sustained a freak injury while in action against Kairi Sane on Monday Night RAW in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion reportedly suffered a dislocated shoulder after a spot did not go as planned, and she landed awkwardly on her shoulder.

Morgan screamed in pain and rolled out of the ring as the medical team checked on him. In the end, Kairi Sane was determined as the winner of the match via forfeit, and Liv was escorted backstage.

The injury sustained by Liv Morgan would derail the WWE's plans to place the women's tag team champion in a high-profile feud against Nikki Bella. Morgan and the Hall of Famer were previously involved in a heated argument, where she had laid out Nikki.

The altercation could've led them to a one-on-one match, which could very well have happened at the Evolution 2 PLE, where Brie Bella could have returned, and the Bella Twins could've challenged Liv & Raquel for the titles. However, the plans may take a severe hit after Liv's injury.

Tag Titles Could Be Stripped Off Liv Morgan?

The fate of the Women's Tag Team Champion is also at stake, as Liv Morgan's injury puts things in jeopardy. Given that Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are the tag champs, an injury puts them in the back seat as the WWE may have to strip the titles from them in case Liv's injury keeps her sidelined for a while.

Also Read: WWE Superstars Make History By Winning The AAA World Tag Team Championships at TripleMania Regia Event in Mexico