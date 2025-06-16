WWE Superstars Make History By Winning The AAA World Tag Team Championships at TripleMania Regia Event in Mexico

When leading pro wrestling promotion WWE announced their purchase of leading Mexican lucha libre company AAA, many wondered how the crossover of talent would work between the two sides. After all, many a WWE wrestler has appeared on TNA programming after the two American promotions announced a working relationship. As it turns out, a notable WWE tag team - Los Garza, the tag team of Mexican cousins Angel and Berto, are now AAA world tag team champions after winning the titles at AAA's TripleMania Regia.

Los Garza beat TNA world tag team champions Nic Nemeth - formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE & his brother Ryan Nemeth, Psycho Clown & Pagano, and reigning AAA world tag team champions Sanson & Forastero.

It was a doubly special win for the cousins, both of whom were born in the city of Monterry - the place where the event was taking place.

Los Garza Create History

This is the first title reign that the cousins are having with the belt, and they will hope it was more successful than the team whom they took the belts from.

Sanson & Forastero held the belt for a total of 87 days and they managed just the one successful title defence during that time.

But if ads seen in the area are to be believed, they are likely to keep the belts on the duo for a while, as WWE are headed for Mexico in the coming month.

WWE Set to Hold 2 Shows in Mexico

A commercial aired during the show revealed that WWE will be holding not one but two SuperShow events in the country come July 2025.

Aside from the event that was announced for the city of Monterry on July 27, WWE will also head to Mexico City on July 26.

The ads featured a number of prominent stars including Penta, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Rey Mysterio.