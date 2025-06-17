WWE Raw: Goldberg Makes Return After More Than Two Years, Gets World Heavyweight Championship Match vs Gunther

Rumours of a WWE return for WCW legend Bill Goldberg had been doing the rounds on social media lately and the rumours were proved true on the latest episode of WWE Raw, where he made a triumphant return to the company's flagship show. The return took place in the middle of a promo segment for current world heavyweight champion Gunther, who was running down former champion Jey Uso when Goldberg's music began playing in the arena.

The WCW legend returned to a thunderous ovation from the crowd in Green Bay, Wisconsin and by the end of the segment he had set up a title match with Gunther at the next episode of Saturday Night's Main Event, which eminates from Atlanta, Georgia - the hometown of the wrestling legend.

The Atlanta Connection to Goldberg's Match

Goldberg may have last wrestled for WWE in a match that took place more than two years ago but he was seen at the Bad Blood premium live event and he was confronted by Gunther at the event.

Gunther taunted the legend in front of his family and, incidentally, that event also took place in Atlanta, Georgia. In his comeback promo, Goldberg made it clear that their issues started at Atlanta and that is where it will end.

WWE made it official shortly thereafter, and if rumours are to be believed, this may well be the last match Goldberg wrestles before finally calling it a day.

Retirement Match for Goldberg?

The WCW icon has long been vocal about having a retirement match on his terms, and this seems to be the right time for it.

The match is not only in his hometown, but also the city he won his first-ever WCW world championship by beating Hulk Hogan.

WWE even teased this was the case by putting out ‘Goldberg’s Last Ride' merchandise afterwards, similar to the t-shirt he was wearing on air.