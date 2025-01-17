'We Are Running It': Logan Paul Breaks Silence On The Boxing Fight In India Announced By Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's big announcement has caused some excitement on the internet. The revelation which the Irish MMA fighter made is something huge as it has the involvement of WWE superstar Logan Paul, the country of India and the Ambani Family. The MMA fighter has unexpectedly decided to postpone his comeback to the octagon and announced that he would be travelling to India to fight Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match. Notably, the Ambani Family will be promoting the event. While Logan Paul has remained silent ever since the announcement was made, he has finally opened up on McGregor's proposal to fight in a boxing ring in India.

Logan Paul's Reaction to Conor McGregor's Upcoming Boxing Bout in India

The speculations around the Conor McGregor vs Logan Paul boxing match continue to stir up as the WWE superstar has added some spice to it. In a video blog shared by The Maverick on YouTube, he showed some instances of having a conversation with McGregor, who looked to be interested in making the fight happen. While Paul said that he would be dedicating himself to the WWE, he is very much down with the idea and could also put his wrestling career on hold.

“If Conor McGregor wants to fight, we are running it. It’s an epic fight. It would be something I would like step away from WWE for a second to go do. $250 million, Rob. $250 million, Rob. I have to take that. Unless, if Nick Khan matches that, I’ll stay in the WWE.“

I think he’s trying to pressure Dana (White) into making it happen because he’s owned by the UFC. Like he can’t do f**king s**t, let alone fight without them knowing,” Logan Paul said in his video blog on YouTube while speaking to WWE writer Rob Fee.

Logan Paul makes his entrance during WrestleMania XL at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia | Image: WWE

Logan Paul Approaches TKO Boss To Make The Fight vs McGregor Happen

In order to make the exhibition match happen Logan Paul encountered Ari Emanuel, CEO of Endeavour, the company which owns the UFC and WWE, during Raw debut episode on Netflix. He asked the Endevaour boss for the permit to make the fight happen between him and Conor McGregor.