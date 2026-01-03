Matt Cardona Officially Returns To WWE, Issues Three-Worded Warning Upon Joining Friday Night SmackDown

Zack Ryder has officially made his comeback to the WWE. But there's a twist, as The Indie King returns as Matt Cardona to the Stamford-based wrestling promotion.

Matt Cardona returned to the WWE on Friday Night SmackDown in Buffalo, New York. The former Indie and TNA talent is back and has issued a three-word message upon his comeback in the wrestling promotion.

Matt Cardona Returns To WWE, Joins The SmackDown Roster

The WWE Fans were in for a surprise when Zack Ryder returned to the WWE with his Indie name, Matt Cardona. He interrupted Kit Wilson, who was having a carashout in the squared circle and thrashing the Buffalo fans.

Veteran commentator Michael Cole announced mid-match that Matt Cardona has rejoined the WWE and will be a part of the SmackDown brand from now on.

He pulled off a quick yet electric victory over Kit Wilson to start his WWE comeback in brilliant fashion. The WWE Universe's response to his return was euphoric, as Matt Cardona has been one of the most popular free agent wrestlers over time.

Matt Cardona Issues Stark Message Following Comeback Win At WWE

Following his victory on Friday Night SmackDown, Matt Cardona took to 'X' (Formerly Twitter) to share a bold message as he made a comeback to the WWE.

Cardona wrote, "I'M NOT FINISHED!", which may express his intention to perform and be able to secure even more victories and also be in the WWE championship title race down the line.

Apart from Matt Cardona's comeback, Trick Williams and Jordynne Grace received their main-roster call-ups and were seen live on SmackDown. Randy Orton also returned following a prolonged absence and was welcomed with huge cheers from the fans.

Matt Cardona had made a one-off appearance in late 2025 as a participant in the Last Time Is Now tournament.

The Indie King came in as Zack Ryder and faced 'The Megastar' LA Knight in the tournament. Even though he was defeated, Cardona received significant cheers upon his one-off appearance in the WWE.