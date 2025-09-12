Nikki Bella Drops Hints On Having An Epic Moment With AJ Lee Upon Latter's WWE Comeback: 'We Have To Have A Moment'

The WWE has sent the fans on a trip down nostalgia lane with several legendary superstars making their respective comebacks. With AJ Lee being the latest to return, there is a genuine chance that she could have an on-screen moment with Nikki Bella, who is also in the WWE.

As it turns out, Nikki Bella has pointed out that she and AJ Lee are keen on having a moment in front of the WWE crowd, even if it is a backstage moment.

Nikki Bella Shares On Sharing A Moment With AJ Lee On WWE TV

From John Cena performing on his retirement tour to Nikki Bella, Brock Lesnar and AJ Lee returning to competitive action, the WWE Universe has been having a great time with all the returns lately.

AJ Lee was among the latest to return when Friday Night SmackDown returned to Chicago's Allstate Arena. The former Divas Champion was serenaded by the crowd as she skipped towards the ring to take out Becky Lynch.

Upon AJ Lee's return, Brie Bella is keen to share a moment with AJ Lee in one of WWE's weekly shows.

"We were so much of each other's most important stories at that time, with the Divas Championship [before she left]. And even with you [Brie Bella] and Paige, it was so much about us.

"So the fact that we both are there, we have to have a moment. I feel that even this Monday we should have a moment backstage, but in who we are as characters," Nikki Bella said while speaking to twin sister Brie in the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show.

AJ Lee Set For In-Rine Comeback Alongside CM Punk

Nikki Bella has been actively competing on the Monday Night Raw brand. She has been around since returning before the Evolution PLE and is still competing in singles action.

On the other hand, AJ Lee recently made her return to RAW and is expected to be on the Red Brand, given that CM Punk is also a part of it.

While AJ Lee will make her in-ring return with a mixed tag match with CM Punk against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, there are chances down the road that Nikki and AJ have a backstage moment or even lock horns inside the squared circle.