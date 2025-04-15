'Off To A Banging Start': Paul Heyman Gives First Statement Following Chaotic Ending To WWE RAW Ahead Of WrestleMania XL

The ‘Road To WrestleMania’ is well and truly underway with the Show Of Shows just around the corner. WrestleMania is all set to take place on April 19th and 20th with several interesting matches on the cards. On what will be the first night of WrestleMania XL, Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins will engage in a triple threat match as the rivalry between the three superstars had been brewing for a long time and it finally flowed over. In what was the final RAW before WrestleMania, the show ended in a chaotic manner following a brawl between the three superstars.

Paul Heyman Gives First Statement After Chaotic RAW

Monday night RAW had a chaotic ending segment which involved all three superstars from the main event of the first night of WrestleMania XL. During the segment, Roman Reigns severed ties with his wiseman Paul Heyman as he felt Heyman had betrayed him by siding with CM Punk for ‘Mania’.

Following a verbal altercation between Heyman, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, The OTC attacked Seth Rollins and then shoved Paul Heyman to the side, finalizing the rift between the two. CM Punk came to Heyman's rescue with all three superstars engaging in a brawl leading to Seth Rollins standing tall at the end of it all.

Paul Heyman in a statement shared on his social media platforms gave his first statement following RAW's chaotic ending.

"It's WrestleMania week. It's off to a banging start, isn't it? It's WrestleMania week. Watch your hustle," Paul Heyman said in the statement.

Triple Threat Match Could Be A Potential Show Stealer

The triple threat match between Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins could potentially steal the show at WrestleMania. The match will feature three of the biggest names in professional wrestling. The match also has had carefully crafted storylines leading up to the match.