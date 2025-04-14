WWE CCO Triple H Reveals He Had Creative Differences With CM Punk: Here's How They Solved It Out

Triple H recently opened up on working with CM Punk, who made his comeback in the WWE at Survivor Series 2023. The soon-to-be Hall of Famer reflected upon having creative differences with the former champions and also spoke on how they resolved their creative differences by simply talking to each other and figuring out a solution which is accepted by both parties. HHH also exclaimed that collaborating behind the scenes with Punk has become one of his new favourite things to do on TV.

Triple H Reveals Solving Creative Differences With CM Punk After Reaching An Impasse

CM Punk's return to the WWE marked a defining moment in the Triple H era. The former WWE champion making a return at his home at the Allstate Arena was something no one ever thought about. Given his past friction with Triple H and their well-recorded matches, his return was out of the world. The WWE CCO opened up on how it has been working with Punk and also reflected on the way they handled their creative differences and worked together despite their past issues.

“We’ve had a couple of moments since his return, there was one moment where he’d return and they told him something creatively and they told me, ‘He does not like this.’ I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll talk to him.’ Went and talked to him. ‘What’s going on?’ I told him the creative and he was like, ‘That’s good, whatever.’ I was like, ‘I know you don’t like it. Everybody’s told me. Let’s be open.’ He complained about what it was and I said, ‘Let’s go sit and talk about it and come up with something good.’

"That sort of changed, it was like a paradigm shift for us relationship-wise, and now, it’s a funny thing for me to say, sitting down and being collaborative with CM Punk is one of my favorite things in TV because he shares a very similar view at the end of the day of the business as I do,” Triple H said during a recent interview with High Performance, as quoted by ewrestlingnews.

CM Punk Set To Fulfill His Dream At WrestleMania 41

CM Punk is having the time of his life upon returning to the WWE. He has had some classic matches and heated rivalries with the top faces of the company, be it Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and more. Now, he would be fulfilling the one true dream he has had in his wrestling career. Punk will be main-eventing WrestleMania and will be closing Night One. The Second City Saint would be in action in a triple-threat match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.