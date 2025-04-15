Roman Reigns, CM Punk And Seth Rollins Unleash Themselves In Final Showdown Before WrestleMania, Tease Grand Main Event

WrestleMania 41: The WWE is gearing up for the biggest pay-per-view (PPV) of the year in Las Vegas. The next edition of the most-awaited Mania, WrestleMania 41, is all set to take place on April 19 and 20, with the biggest superstars of the sports entertainment industry locking horns with each other.

Cody Rhodes vs John Cena is the most talked-about match, but the WWE has worked equally hard to build the Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk feud. The 'best in the world', CM Punk, will finally fulfill his boyhood dream of main eventing Mania, but he is not going to have it easy. Punk will clash with 'The Architect' Seth Rollins and 'The Only Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns in a triple threat match.

The Punk vs Rollins vs Reigns match will be the main event of WrestleMania Night 1 and is expected to be a spectacle.

Rollins, Punk, and Reigns Refuse To Pull Punches

In the last episode of Monday Night RAW before WrestleMania, the creative team of the WWE tried their very best to add yet another layer of rivalry to the CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns saga. Roman Reigns confronted his wiseman Paul Heyman and questioned him about his methods. Heyman has decided to remain in Punk's corner, and this decision has not gone down too well with the Tribal Chief.

Reigns, out of anger, did manhandle his wiseman, but CM Punk was quick to interrupt as he rushed towards the squared circle, and all hell broke loose. Punk, Reigns, and Rollins engaging in a fistfight with each other showcases that the main event on Night 1 of WrestleMania is going to be nothing but a brutal affair.

Paul Heyman In Hot Waters