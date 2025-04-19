sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Modi-Vance Meet | IPL 2025 | Bengaluru Road Rage | Pope Francis Dies | Former Karnataka DGP Murder | Gold Price | BCCI Annual Contract |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • WWE News /
  • 'Loyal To My Best Friend': Paul Heyman Makes Massive Statement Regarding CM Punk And Roman Reigns Ahead Of WrestleMania 41

Updated April 19th 2025, 14:00 IST

'Loyal To My Best Friend': Paul Heyman Makes Massive Statement Regarding CM Punk And Roman Reigns Ahead Of WrestleMania 41

Paul Heyman will be in CM Punk's corner at WrestleMania following Punk cashing in his favor against Roman Reigns and his Wiseman

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Follow: Google News Icon
Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns and CM Punk
Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns and CM Punk | Image: WWE

WrestleMania 41 is just a sleep away as it is all set to take place on 19th and 20th April 2025 (20th and 21st April in India) and all of the superstars are busy in preparation for their matches. One of the most anticipated matches for the first night of WrestleMania is the triple threat match between the three of the biggest names in professional wrestling. The main event for the first night will be between Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins. Ahead of the match at ‘Mania’, all of the superstars have dealt massive blows to each other.

Paul Heyman Issues Massive Statement Regarding CM Punk And Roman Reigns 

Ahead of the triple threat match between Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins, The ‘OTC’ felt betrayed by his ‘Wiseman Paul Heyman’ as CM Punk cashed in his favour from WWE Wargames and asked for Heyman to be in his corner for the ‘Show of Shows’. 

Following the cashing in of the favor and Heyman accepting it, Roman Reigns felt betrayed by this move from Paul Heyman and pushed away his Wiseman. 

Now ahead of the WrestleMania clash between the three superstars, Paul Heyman issued a massive statement on Roman Reigns and CM Punk. 

"I will always be loyal to my Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. I will always be loyal to my best friend in the world, CM Punk. And I will never, ever be disloyal to either," said Paul Heyman as he proved his loyalties to both Roman Reigns and CM Punk. 

Read More: WWE Star Injured Hours Ahead Of Mania 41? Viral Footage Raises Concerns

Paul Heyman Likely To Betray CM Punk And Roman Reigns 

According to several fan reports and speculations, Paul Heyman will likely betray both CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. According to some speculations, Seth Rollins might win the triple threat match with the help of Paul Heyman and then Rollins will become the ‘New Paul Heyman Guy’ of WWE. 

These are all fan reports as of now and it remains to be seen how things will turn around at the PLE. 

Read More: WATCH | Cody Rhodes Lands Final Blow On John Cena During SmackDown

Published April 19th 2025, 14:00 IST