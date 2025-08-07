Paul Heyman Quells Brock Lesnar Critics As The Beast Makes Unexpected Return To WWE At SummerSlam 2025

Paul Heyman, the WWE Hall of Famer, has hit back at the Brock Lesnar critics since the former champ's stunning return at SummerSlam. The Beast Incarnate's former advocate has defended Lesnar and the WWE's decision to bring him back.

The Oracle wants the critics to get over it, as he is back, and they will not be able to cancel him.

Paul Heyman Defends Brock Lesnar After Jaw-Dropping Return at SummerSlam 2025

Brock Lesnar stunned the wrestling fans and dirt sheets when he made an unexpected return to the WWE. The Beast Incarnate returned to the WWE during night two of the SummerSlam PLE, when he appeared right after the main event match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena.

Ever since Brock Lesnar returned at SummerSlam, fans were left divided over it, with some believing that the WWE should not have brought him back due to the Janel Grant lawsuit.

However, Paul Heyman has shut down all critics, saying that he respects the decision to bring back Brock Lesnar and wants the critics to get over it.

“There’s always going to be critics of anything that we do. Obviously, the decision was made. It’s time to bring back Brock Lesnar. Whatever that decision is based on, I respect it. If there are critics of it, get over it. He’s here, and he’s going to be here, and you ain’t going to be able to cancel him,” Paul Heyman said on The Ariel Helwani Show.

Heyman also expressed that the fans present inside the MetLife Stadium would understand how much his return meant to the audience and that the WWE Universe was delighted to see the Beast back in action.

Brock Lesnar May Face Off Against John Cena Down The Road

Brock Lesnar returned to the WWE on Night Two of the SummerSlam PLE in New Jersey. The moment happened right after the crowd acknowledged John Cena, who is currently on his farewell tour with the WWE.

The Beast Incarnate entered the ring and swiftly attacked John Cena, laying him out with his signature F5 finisher move. The attack could set up a massive storyline down the road.