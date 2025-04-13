Potential Outcome for Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena At WrestleMania 41 Revealed As WWE Offers A Massive Hint

WrestleMania 41 is loaded with lip-smacking match-ups, with top superstars like CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Randy Orton, and more. But it is the Cody Rhodes vs John Cena title clash which has gained the fans' attention. However, WWE may have already spoiled the surprise after revealing the superstars who will appear in RAW After Mania.

Huge Spoiler Leaked Ahead Of Cena vs Rhodes WrestleMania 41 Clash

The John Cena vs Cody Rhodes clash has become one of the most anticipated clashes as all roads lead to WrestleMania 41. The Undisputed WWE Championship title clash has become much more intriguing ever since Cena turned heel and all out against the crowd he once adored to the core. Cena vs Cody will be closing Night Two of Showcase of the Immortals at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The anticipation is at an all-time high, but it looks like the WWE has possibly spoiled the surprise.

An eagle-eyed fan took to 'X' [Formerly Twitter] to point out that Cody Rhodes is nowhere listed to feature for Monday Night RAW, which would take place after WrestleMania 41. Instead, John Cena has been advertised to feature in the Red Brand showcase, which will take place at the T-Mobile Centre in Las Vegas. Jey Uso, GUNTHER, Penta, Liv Morgan, Seth Rollins, The New Day and Rhea Ripley have also been advertised for the show.

WrestleMania 41 Is Set To Be A Grand Affair

The RAW After WrestleMania will be significant as champions of both brands usually show up for the show. Cody Rhodes did the same last year when Mania XL took place in Philadelphia despite being a part of SmackDown. Cena showing up in RAW After Mania may indicate that he would be winning his record-setting 17th world championship at the Showcase of the Immortals.