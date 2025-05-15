WWE Reveal 'The Last Real Champion' John Cena's Schedule So Far Following Massive Win On Randy Orton At Backlash

Updated May 15th 2025, 18:07 IST
John Cena shocked the WWE Universe in 2024 when at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view, the now 17-time World Champion announced his retirement. John Cena during his retirement speech announced that he will be going on a retirement tour at the start of 2025 which will end in December 2025. Following the announcement, John Cena is now well into his retirement tour and secured the WWE Undisputed Championship after defeating Cody Rhodes at the main event of WrestleMania.
John Cena then proceeded to defend his title against Randy Orton at Backlash.
Following the conclusion of WWE Backlash, John Cena's schedule was revealed by the WWE. In his schedule as of right now, John Cena is set to appear on nine events of WWE. Here is John Cena's schedule so far-
John Cena and Randy Orton have been in WWE for around 25 years now. The two superstars are the greatest of rivals and share a total of 31 World Championships amongst one another. As John Cena and Randy Orton faced off against one another, the match delivered with John Cena winning in the end. Randy Orton during the match hit seven RKOs during the match.
During the match the two superstars also slammed each other into tables and Randy Orton looked to punt kick John Cena. Randy Orton's plans to punt kick John Cena were stopped by R-Truth who rushed into the ring to save John Cena allowing John Cena to hit Randy Orton with the title and win the match.
