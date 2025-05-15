WWE Reveal 'The Last Real Champion' John Cena's Schedule So Far Following Massive Win On Randy Orton At Backlash

John Cena shocked the WWE Universe in 2024 when at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view, the now 17-time World Champion announced his retirement. John Cena during his retirement speech announced that he will be going on a retirement tour at the start of 2025 which will end in December 2025. Following the announcement, John Cena is now well into his retirement tour and secured the WWE Undisputed Championship after defeating Cody Rhodes at the main event of WrestleMania.

John Cena then proceeded to defend his title against Randy Orton at Backlash.

John Cena's Schedule So Far After Backlash

Following the conclusion of WWE Backlash, John Cena's schedule was revealed by the WWE. In his schedule as of right now, John Cena is set to appear on nine events of WWE. Here is John Cena's schedule so far-

Saturday Night's Main Event- May 24

Friday Night SmackDown- May 30

Friday Night SmackDown- June 6

Money In The Bank- June 7

Friday Night SmackDown- June 13

Friday Night SmackDown- June 20

Friday Night SmackDown- July 18

Friday Night SmackDown- August 8

Clash In Paris- August 31

John Cena's Nostalgic Match With Randy Orton

John Cena and Randy Orton have been in WWE for around 25 years now. The two superstars are the greatest of rivals and share a total of 31 World Championships amongst one another. As John Cena and Randy Orton faced off against one another, the match delivered with John Cena winning in the end. Randy Orton during the match hit seven RKOs during the match.