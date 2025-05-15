The Rock's Popularity Takes A Nosedive, WWE Icon-Turned-Actor Sees Substantial Decrease in Social Media Followers

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has suffered a substantial blow in terms of followers on social media. The Hollywood star is one of the leading celebrities and is also a WWE superstar and an active member of the TKO Board. But his fan following on social media has plummeted heavily after losing out on millions of followers in just five months. The sudden drop has raised speculation over the wrestler's stardom among the masses.

The Rock Suffers A 5 Million Loss

The Rock, who is a part of one of the influential families in the realm of wrestling, has recently suffered intense criticism from the fans. He is one of the biggest superstars due to his engagement in Hollywood and the sports entertainment industry. The People's Champion was recently seen on WWE TV and last featured at the Elimination Chamber. However, the superstar wrestler's popularity has taken a steep dive on social media.

Eagle-eyed fans on social media noticed that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson had lost five million followers on Instagram. The Final Boss' followers count was at 398 million five months ago, but it has changed to 393 million just recently, indicating a massive dip in terms of followers lost.

How Did The Rock Lose So Many Followers

One of the possibilities of The Rock losing out on millions of followers could be the fans' disappointment after WrestleMania 41. The former ten-time champion was involved in the Cody Rhodes vs John Cena arc, which eventually led to WrestleMania 41. While he featured on John Cena's heel turn, signaling a huge faction alert, nothing materialized during the build-up till the Showcase of the Immortals.

Eventually, the Cena vs Rhodes storyline was a letdown without The Rock's initial involvement and then not showing up for anything, which sparked criticism among the fans. Even though The Rock has addressed the situation, the fandom had their own way of showcasing their disdain.