Randy Orton's Compassionate Gesture For Kevin Owens Following Injury Before WrestleMania 41 Highlights Kinship

The fans anticipating the Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton clash at WrestleMania 41 ended up being disappointed as the match had to be taken down. The prizefighter requires surgery to deal with his neck issues, which would keep him out of action for WrestleMania 41. Emotions were clearly visible when Randy Orton saw KO as he was entering the ring, while he was on his way out. Upon learning about Kevin's situation, Randy has made a humble gesture for the former Universal champion.

Randy Orton's Humble Gesture Towards Kevin Owens Wins Hearts

Randy Orton has set up Kevin Owens with the surgeon who has worked with the Apex Predator in the past for second advice. Given that Owens' situation is crucial, he has advised him to make the best possible decision, which favours the wrestler and his family. Orton has also asked Owens to reach out to him if he needs to talk about it.

“If we're being real here, my heart breaks for Kevin.

“I think, first and foremost, I just hate that he's gotta go through that. Even more than a physical journey he's gotta go on to let his body heal, it’s a mental journey too. His body's been through it, and now he's paying that price, like he said in the ring the other day. We all pay the price at one point or another,” Randy Orton said to Complex.

Randy Orton Remains Without An Opponent For WrestleMania 41

At this stage, Randy Orton remains without an opponent for WrestleMania 41, and SmackDown GM Nick Aldis has also said that his match was off the cards. But Orton is adamant about being a part of the Showcase of the Immortals at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.