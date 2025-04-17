'It’s Embarrassing': Roman Reigns Breaks His Longstanding Silence On The Janel Grant Lawsuit & Allegations Of Sexual Assault

The WWE hit a rough patch last year after the details of the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon, the WWE, and John Laurinaitis. Since the details of the case surfaced, Vince McMahon has continued to stay away from the WWE, and Brock Lesnar is also not showing up.

Grant had also identified the 'Beast Incarnate' in the federal lawsuit that she had filed against McMahon back in January 2024. According to Grant's lawsuit, McMahon had trafficked Grant to Lesnar as a welcome gift back in 2021. Lesnar isn't even listed in the lawsuit as a defendant.

After the details surfaced, Vince McMahon called the amended complaint a "publicity stunt," as per a statement issued by his attorney. A few months back, popular OTT platform Netflix had released a documentary series on the life of Vince McMahon. The web series clearly mentioned that McMahon's bytes were taken before the details of the Janel Grant case surfaced.

Roman Reigns Breaks Silence On The Janel Grant Lawsuit

The 'Only Tribal Chief', aka Roman Reigns, is currently gearing up for WrestleMania 41. Reigns will lock horns with his arch-rival CM Punk and former Shield teammate Seth Rollins in a triple-threat match that involves his advisor Paul Heyman too.

The Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins vs CM Punk match will be the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania. Just days before the biggest pay-per-view (PPV) of the year, Roman Reigns sat down with Vanity Fair and made his thoughts clear on the Janel Grant case.

"She's got to live with all these situations that happened, and hopefully she's in a place where she feels comfortable and she's secure in her own place. It's embarrassing. That's stuff you don't want to hear about. You don't want your family to hear about," said Reigns in an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair.

