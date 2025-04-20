Roman Reigns And CM Punk's Heartbreaking Reactions To Paul Heyman's WrestleMania 41 Betrayal Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO

WrestleMania 41: The CM Punk vs Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns feud will be remembered for a very long time. The manner in which the story was built, the role of the favors that Paul Heyman owed to CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns is something that will always remain a classic.

Apart from the Triple Threat match between Reigns, Rollins, and Punk, the entire fight card bombed badly, but the main event was a saving grace and saved Night 1 from being one of the most mediocre Mania nights of all time. The Paul Heyman situation in the Triple Threat match was the selling point of Night 1, and it fired on all cylinders.

Heyman, who had been a close ally of both Roman Reigns and CM Punk, had this impossible task of proving his loyalty to both of them. Heyman owed a favor to both Seth Rollins and CM Punk ahead of WrestleMania, and this shaped the outcome of the Main Event.

Paul Heyman Leaves Roman Reigns And CM Punk Heartbroken

The 'Wiseman', aka Paul Heyman, raised many eyebrows after he chose to betray his best friend in the business, CM Punk, and his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. According to the original plan, Heyman came out with CM Punk during the main event of WrestleMania and continued to be in his corner, but things took an ugly turn very quickly.

Heyman first betrayed CM Punk and landed a low blow on him. He later put up a show of helping his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, and took yet another cheap shot at him while joining forces with Seth 'Freaking' Rollins, who eventually won the match. A video has now gone viral that shows Roman Reigns and CM Punk looking dejected after the events that happened in WrestleMania.

Another Blockbuster Night In The Making