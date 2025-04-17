WWE Tease The First Look Of WrestleMania 41, Use John Cena's Iconic 'You Can't See Me' Move For Promoting The Biggest PPV

Updated April 17th 2025, 15:12 IST
WrestleMania: The biggest WWE event of the year, WrestleMania, is around the corner. WrestleMania is WWE's biggest pay-per-view (PPV) of the year and plays a pivotal part in shaping up the sports industry's annual calendar.
This time around, WWE's Chief Content Officer (CCO) Triple H, aka Paul Michael Levesque, has booked some interesting matches featuring the biggest names in the industry. John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes are all set to make an appearance in the biggest pro wrestling event of the year.
The Game, aka Triple H, has booked two blockbuster main events for two different nights of the WWE, which is being looked at as a great move. This is the same template from last year that Triple H is following in WrestleMania 41. The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins had main evented Night 1 of Mania, which was followed by Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns' match as the main event of Night 2.
The 41st edition of WrestleMania will be held on April 19 and 20 in Las Vegas. Triple H, who enjoyed massive success with WrestleMania XL last year, wants to take the product a notch higher and beat all the records with WrestleMania 41.
John Cena is the biggest attraction of WrestleMania 41. Cena's heel turn has been talked about a lot, and his match against Cody is likely to become one of the greatest main events of all time. A few days prior to WrestleMania 41, WWE has posted a special first look of the upcoming Mania, and they've purposefully added a John Cena twist to it. The post features John Cena's iconic 'You Can't See Me' move.
John Cena, who will lock horns with Cody Rhodes on Night 2 of WrestleMania, has sixteen WWE Undisputed Universal Championships to his name and is tied with the 'Nature Boy' with sixteen titles. John Cena needs one more title to go past Flair and cement his legacy.
