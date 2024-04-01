×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 22:49 IST

Roman Reigns comes up with a jolting update about his future, warns WWE universe about retirement

Amid all the excitement about WrestleMania 40, a distressing update has come out from the end of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns | Image:wwe.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Amid all the excitement about WrestleMania 40, a distressing update has come out from the end of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. In what could be defined as a moment that could change the entire scene in WWE, Reigns is contemplating retirement from the 4-sided ring. Moreover, the farewell could come as early at WrestleMania 40.

Also Read |  Top 5 Memorable WWE Moments from ‘The Bloodline’ 

Advertisement

Roman Reigns makes a surprising mention about potential retirement

During the A&E documentary that aired on Sunday, The Head of the Table stated that he would hang up his boots once his championship reign comes to an end. 

Advertisement

"You guys better cherish these moments 'cause once I lose the WWE Undisputed championship, I'm calling it quits," Reigns said.

While it could be speculated that Reigns was in his work mode when he said that, but could be genuine as he has a history with leukemia.  

Advertisement

"For leukemia, if you caught it in an early stage like I did, you're able to take a medication, a very important medication, that I am still on to this day," Reigns said in the doc.

Also Read | Rhodes & Rock face off, engage in a bloodied fight after RAW main event

Advertisement

Paul Heyman on Roman Reigns' health issues

Paul Heyman recently revealed Reigns considered himself retired early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

"I was executive director of Monday Night Raw, and Roman was assigned to SmackDown. But every week I heard all the SmackDown writers and producers and personnel saying, 'God, I just wish Roman would come back.' And I would ask, has anybody talked to him? Yeah, he says he's retired. He's not coming back. No way. Thanks a lot. Done. Finished. Goodbye. So the fact that he came back for this run, for what we have accomplished, is nothing short of a miracle because as far as he was concerned, he was out," Heyman told Raj Prashad of Uproxx Sports.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 22:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Everton announces loss

Everton announces loss

2 minutes ago
National Voters’ Day 2024: Rights Of Indian Voters

ECI

6 minutes ago
CM Kejriwal will hold the post in jail: AAP

Oppn Unites Over Kejriwal

11 minutes ago
Churchill Brothers blank TRAU FC 2-0 in I-League

Churchill beat TRAU FC

13 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

6 AM Wake-up Call to 5:30

13 minutes ago
CM Kejriwal will hold the post in jail: AAP

CM Kejriwal News Updates

17 minutes ago
Trent Boult

MI vs RR: Standouts

19 minutes ago
Sanju Samson

IPL 2024: Top 5 in table

26 minutes ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Al Jazeera Closure

31 minutes ago
Riyan Parag against Mumbai Indians

RR beat MI by 6 wickets

36 minutes ago
Google

Google to destroy browsin

39 minutes ago
Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City beat Hyd FC

39 minutes ago
Prince Harry

Prince Harry Return

40 minutes ago
MI vs RR

IPL 2024, MI vs RR

an hour ago
Sameer Wankhede

Sameer Wankhede Case

an hour ago
Byju Raveendran

BYJU's delays March pay

an hour ago
Heeriye

DQ in Heeriye Video

an hour ago
Weekend Box Office

Weekend Box Office

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. At 25, Sambhavi Choudhary Youngest Dalit Woman in Fray For LS Polls

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  2. Uttar Pradesh Woman Dies on the Spot in Bus Accident in Naina Devi Town

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Zomato Delists Patiala's Cake Kanha Bakery After Girl's Death

    India News8 hours ago

  4. Overconfident MS Dhoni denies single to Jadeja, then 3 dots in a row

    Sports 10 hours ago

  5. ASI Survey of Bhojshala Complex to Continue, Orders SC

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo