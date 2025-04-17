Roman Reigns Was 'Prepared To Walk Away' From WWE During COVID-19, Reveals What Influenced His Decision To Stay

Former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns has recently revealed that he was ready to step down from wrestling in 2020. During the initial stages of the Performance Centre era, Reigns had to stay home due to his compromised situation over his immune system as he suffered from leukaemia. Frustration also grew over his character build-up, and he was also considering stepping away from WWE and wrestling. However, the 'Tribal Chief' emerged as a saviour for both WWE and the wrestler.

Roman Reigns Almost Quit Wrestling In 2020

Roman Reigns' Head Of The Table persona gave him the push he needed to elevate him to superstardom in the WWE. From 2020 till now, Reigns has been one of the pioneer wrestlers and carried the company during desperate times when the world was confined to their homes. Roman has emerged as the face of the WWE, and his Undisputed title reign has lasted for 1,316 days. However, back in 2020, he was ready to depart from wrestling due to the frustration over his on-screen character.

“I was prepared to walk away if we weren’t going to be able to do what I felt was right for me creatively at the time,” Roman Reigns revealed during an interaction with Vanity Fair.

The ‘OTC’ Will Be Headlining WrestleMania 41 Night One

'The Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns practically carried the company on his back during his illustrious title reign. His involvement in numerous storylines not only elevated his character but also brought the WWE back on track after COVID-19. Despite losing the title to Cody Rhodes on WrestleMania 40, The Head of the Table remains one of the fans' favourite superstars. The thunderous pop from the fans during his entrance speaks volumes regarding his WWE stint.