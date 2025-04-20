WWE Confirm Venue For WrestleMania 2026, Uses The Rock's Famous Catchphrase To Unveil Official Hosts 'The Big Easy'

WrestleMania 41 is finally underway after months and months of waiting for WWE 's biggest PLE. The two day event is taking place in Las Vegas with several high profile matches on the cards for the WWE fans to enjoy. During the first night of WrestleMania 41, WWE showed a preview which revealed the dates and location for next year's WrestleMania. In the preview, The Final Boss (The Rock) used his famous catchphrase to reveal that the 2026 WrestleMania will be taking place in New Orleans.

WWE Reveal Dates And Location For WrestleMania 2026

WWE in a promo video during the currently ongoing WrestleMania 41 revealed that dates and location for next years WrestleMania. In a video which featured The Rock, it was revealed that WrestleMania 42 will be taking place in New Orleans. The dates for the event are 11th April and 12th April 2026.

New Orleans has previously also been the host city for WrestleMania. WrestleMania 34 which took place in 2018 also took place in ‘The Big Easy’ city.

Night 1 Of WrestleMania 41 Sees Several New Champions

It has been a good day for the Samoans on the first night of WrestleMania 41 as Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu both secured gold in their matches. WrestleMania kicked off with Jey Uso taking on Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. Following a hard fought match, Jey Uso was able to secure what was his first ever World Title in his career in WWE.

On the other hand, Jacob Fatu took on LA Knight for the United States Championship. The match was a delight for the viewers as Jacob Fatu secured what was his first title in his career in WWE. In the Tag Team Championship match, The New Day managed to steal a victory against the War Raiders to be crowned the new champs.