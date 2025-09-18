WWE Wrestlepalooza: Date, Full Match Card, Venue And Live Streaming Details — Check Out All You Need To Know

The WWE brings back a timeless blase from the past by reviving Wrestlepalooza to commemorate their partnership with sports streaming giant ESPN. The Stamford-based wrestling promotion has set up one of the most stacked cards possible.

The revival of Wrestlepalooza in the WWE would have star wrestlers in action. Notable names like John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, AJ Lee, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch and more would be in action at Indianapolis. It would be a special night for the wrestling fans, and the stacked match card has made it an unmissable event for the WWE Universe.

WWE Wrestlepalooza All Set To Dazzle The Wrestling Fans

One of the premier headliners would be the showdown between two heated rivals, John Cena and Brock Lesnar. The two wrestling titans would lock horns for one final time, given that Cena is currently on his retirement tour with the WWE.

Brock Lesnar returned after a prolonged hiatus and has picked John Cena as his next prey. This match would be the ultimate dose of nostalgia and raw wrestling brilliance.

The vacant Women's World Championship is also on the line, and two fierce competitors have set their eyes on the gold. The match would crown the new women's champion after Naomi had to vacate the title due to pregnancy.

Another must-watch match would be the mixed tag action between CM Punk and AJ Lee against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The feud has turned personal, with a surprise return and sneak attacks fueling the tensions among both sides. It would also mark the in-ring comeback of AJ Lee, who has been MIA for almost a decade.

Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre would be an absolute slugfest of action, with both wrestlers hungry for action and revenge. The tag team action between the Usos and The Vision is also expected to have peak drama.

WWE Wrestlepalooza Updated Match Card (***Card Subject To Change)

John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar

CM Punk and AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch - Mixed Tag Team Match

The Usos ('Main Event' Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) vs. The Vision (Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker) - Tag Team Match with LA Knight As The Special Guest Referee.

Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer - WWE Women's World Championship Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre - Undisputed WWE Championship Title Match

Check Out All The WWE Wrestlepalooza Live Streaming Details Here

When Will the WWE Wrestlepalooza PLE Take Place?

The WWE Wrestlepalooza would take place on Sunday, September 21 (Saturday, September 20 in the US). The Premium Live Event begins at 05:30 AM IST onwards.

Where Will the WWE Wrestlepalooza PLE Take Place?

The WWE Wrestlepalooza will take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

How To Watch The WWE Wrestlepalooza PLE Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the WWE Wrestlepalooza PLE live streaming on the Netflix app and website with an active subscription.