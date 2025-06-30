'Sorely Disappointed': Goldberg Denied Special Request, WWE HOFer Sought Opportunity To Wrestle Retirement Match Abroad

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW Champion Goldberg opened up that he intended to have his retirement match some place else. The legendary wrestler has Jewish roots and always dreamt of having his farewell match in Israel. However, the conflicting situation over time has made it impossible to do it there. The Icon added that he was disappointed in being unable to wrestle in Israel.

Goldberg Wanted His Final Match To Happen In Israel

Goldberg would receive a hometown farewell when the WWE travels to Atlanta, Georgia, for Saturday Night's Main Event. The former WCW Champion gets to call time on his career with his family and home crowds by his side. The 40th edition of SNME would be spectacular with the legendary wrestler's inclusion.

WWE has granted him his wish to feature in action one last time among the wrestling fandom. However, the WWE did not allow him to decide the location of the event. The Icon wanted his retirement match to take place in Israel because of his Jewish heritage. However, considering the tense situation, the WWE would not let that happen.

"You guys know that I'll do anything for my faith. Truth be told, my dream was to have my retirement match in Israel, but quite obviously, because of the surroundings right now, over the past five years, it just hasn't been the right place to do it.

"I would be remiss if I didn't tell you that I was sorely disappointed that I couldn't do something in Israel. But hey, man, retired doesn't mean dead by any stretch," Goldberg said to The Claw Pod.

Goldberg To Face Off Against Gunther In Saturday Night's Main Event

Goldberg made his return to Monday Night RAW on Netflix and was welcomed by a roaring applause from the crowd after emerging from his trademark Pyro. The Icon went on to step inside the ring where world heavyweight champion Goldberg was also present as he boasted about his recent title win.

The 58-year-old WWE Hall of Famer confronted the Ring General and challenged him to a title match at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event.