WWE Raw returned to Rupp Arena for another night of thrilling action: February 13, 2024, WWE Raw aired from the legendary Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, bringing with it a tidal wave of excitement and expectation. As fans anxiously await the forthcoming Elimination Chamber, this Monday's episode promised to be a critical milestone on the path to this highly anticipated confrontation. With Elimination Chamber qualifying bouts heated up and rivalries nearing fever pitch, the WWE superstars were poised to provide an amazing evening of sports entertainment.

Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, GUNTHER, & Ludwig Kaiser) vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso & New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) Winners: Jey Uso & New Day by pinfall

Bobby Lashley vs. “Big” Bronson Reed (Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match) Winner: Bobby Lashley by pinfall

Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark (Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match) Winner: Liv Morgan by pinfall

JD McDonagh vs. R-Truth Winner: JD McDonagh by pinfall

LA Knight vs. Ivar (Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match) Winner: LA Knight by pinfall

Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura by pinfall



Main Highlights of WWE Raw

The show opened with commentary welcoming the audience to the event.

Imperium faced off against "Main Event" Jey Uso & New Day, with the latter emerging victorious.

Bobby Lashley secured a win over "Big" Bronson Reed in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match.

Liv Morgan earned her spot in the Elimination Chamber by defeating Zoey Stark.

JD McDonagh claimed victory against R-Truth in a hard-fought battle.

LA Knight qualified for the Elimination Chamber by defeating Ivar.

The intense showdown between Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura concluded with Nakamura emerging victorious.

Post-match, Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes intervened, leading to a chaotic conclusion to the event.

WWE Raw concluded with another fantastic night of action at Lexington, Kentucky's famous Rupp Arena. With excitement rising for the forthcoming Elimination Chamber event, tonight's episode represented a watershed moment in the route to this highly anticipated confrontation. From tough qualifying battles to heated rivalries, WWE superstars went above and beyond to provide fans a memorable evening of sports entertainment. As the dust settles on another exciting episode, the excitement grows as we look forward to what lies ahead on the road to WrestleMania.