SummerSlam 2025: Here's All You Need To Know About The Fight Cards, Start Time And Live Streaming Details Of The WWE's Next Big Pay-Per-View Event

SummerSlam has adopted WrestleMania's massively popular two-night format. For the first time in the history of the WWE and professional wrestling, the SummerSlam will be held across two nights. The change in SummerSlam's format was announced earlier this year, during WrestleMania 41. CM Punk, Gunther, John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and all the biggest names of the industry will lock horns with each other to etch their names in history.

John Cena will be appearing for the last SummerSlam of his career, and it makes the event more special. The 17-time undisputed champion is currently on his farewell tour, and he will retire from the WWE by the end of this year. Cena has five more months to go before he crosses the finish line, and hence he will want to retire with the title on his shoulders.

Here's A List Of The Matches That Will Headline SummerSlam 2025

World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk vs. Gunther

CM Punk vs. Gunther WWE Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill

Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill Women's World Championship: Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY Women's Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria

Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria U.S Title Steel Cage Match: Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu

Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu Intercontinental Title Match: Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles

Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles WWE Tag Team Championship: Six Pack TLC Match

Six Pack TLC Match WWE Undisputed Championship: John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes

Where Will SummerSlam 2025 Be Held?

The upcoming edition of WWE SummerSlam will be hosted by the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey across two nights, August 2 and August 3, 2025. The WWE is gearing up for their biggest pay-per-view event, which will have everything from title matches to rumoured celebrity appearances.

How Can WWE Fans Watch SummerSlam In India?

WWE fans in India can live stream SummerSlam 2025 on Netflix. The pay-per-view event will start at 3:30 AM IST.

The Rock Rumoured For A Return In SummerSlam