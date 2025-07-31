SummerSlam 2025: Here's All You Need To Know About The Fight Cards, Start Time And Live Streaming Details Of The WWE's Next Big Pay-Per-View Event

Updated 31 July 2025 at 13:21 IST
SummerSlam has adopted WrestleMania's massively popular two-night format. For the first time in the history of the WWE and professional wrestling, the SummerSlam will be held across two nights. The change in SummerSlam's format was announced earlier this year, during WrestleMania 41. CM Punk, Gunther, John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and all the biggest names of the industry will lock horns with each other to etch their names in history.
John Cena will be appearing for the last SummerSlam of his career, and it makes the event more special. The 17-time undisputed champion is currently on his farewell tour, and he will retire from the WWE by the end of this year. Cena has five more months to go before he crosses the finish line, and hence he will want to retire with the title on his shoulders.
The upcoming edition of WWE SummerSlam will be hosted by the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey across two nights, August 2 and August 3, 2025. The WWE is gearing up for their biggest pay-per-view event, which will have everything from title matches to rumoured celebrity appearances.
WWE fans in India can live stream SummerSlam 2025 on Netflix. The pay-per-view event will start at 3:30 AM IST.
After John Cena's iconic heel turn, The Rock, aka The Final Boss, has been on no show. The WWE Universe was expecting him to show up in the John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes match in WrestleMania, but he did not appear, and hence fans repeatedly questioned The Rock's role in the Cody vs. Cena storyline. With Cody showing subtle signs of turning into a heel, it is being anticipated that The Rock might interrupt the Cena vs. Cody match, which might end with the 'American Nightmare' selling his soul.
