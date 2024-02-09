Advertisement

Former WWE chairman Vince McMahon was embroiled in a controversy leading up to the Royal Rumble 2024. Janel Grant, an ex-company employee, filed a federal lawsuit accusing McMahon and other former executives of sexual assault and other heinous accusations. Grant, who worked in the company's legal and talent divisions, filed an extensive lawsuit that included named WWE's former head of talent relations and on-screen GM John Laurinaitis. The frightening charges shook everyone to their core, causing concern among colleagues. Seth Rollins, one of WWE's top superstars and current World Heavyweight Champion, has spoken out about the situation.

Seth Rollins opines over the 'awful, disgusting' Vince McMahon allegations filed by Janel Grant

The WWE talent has finally spoken up over the allegations of Vince McMahon, and how the situation has been in the company since it surfaced on the public forum. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins said it is a disgusting situation, but he also claimed that it makes no difference to the talent's day-to-day situation and that they are so far off in talent from those things.

"It's awful. It's terrible. I hate it. It's a disgusting situation. But we're so far removed from it," Rollins said as quoted by CBS Sports Radio.

"That (Vince) stuff, that's personal stuff and that's business stuff and that's so far above where we're thinking and where our brains are at. We're not gonna do anything that's gonna impact any of that," Rollins added.

The World Heavyweight Champion went on to say that it is clearly a terrible scenario. However, as a talent, they are more focused on what they perform on a daily basis, just as it would be in any type of business organisation.

WWE is on their Road to WrestleMania, and now that Royal Rumble is in the rearview mirror, the Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia, will be their next stop ahead of their final destination at WM XL in Philadelphia.