CM Punk's return to WWE had instigated big plans that could have benefited the promotion big-time. The second city saint received a thunderous ovation during his return at Survivor Series in Chicago, and it was a historic moment. Punk returned to action at the Royal Rumble, but the fans' excitement was cut short after he sustained an injury that ruled him out of action. The fans' joy to see Punk in the WrestleMania main event faltered after it was revealed that he would not be able to compete. But it looks like WWE is working out some plans and using Punk in some capacity.

CM Punk's close aide claims WWE could use him on TV despite his injury

CM Punk tore his triceps at the Royal Rumble and will be out of action. He recently underwent surgery for the same and is now on the road to rehabilitation, as announced on Monday Night RAW. Even though Punk cannot wrestle, the WWE wants to use him in another capacity, claims his friend Ace Steel. While appearing on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, the former AEW Producer said that a new role for Punk on WWE TV is a high possibility. While responding to the question, Steel said, “Definitely, they want him on commentary.”

Ace Steel claims on this week's @WP_Pod on Fightful that WWE wants him to do commentary while he's sidelined.



Full podcast drops Tuesday

However, Ace Steel also has reservations over the route since WWE did an injury angle to rule him out of action.

“I don’t know that they go that route since they did an injury angle to pull him out since they did the storyline on him; [Drew] stomps on his arm. There’s the physicality that puts him out. I personally don’t want to see him in an onscreen role unless It’s in the meantime he is doing NXT or something,” Steel added.

With Punk out, the WWE's WrestleMania plans have been cluttered, and it is yet to see how they stack the card before the showcase of the immortals.