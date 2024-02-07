Advertisement

Cody Rhodes has been the grandest hype in the wrestling universe lately. After the shocking return of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in Friday Night SmackDown, he instantly set his sights on Roman Reigns and set the stage for a dream match-up at WrestleMania XL. However, the fans are critical of it and want Rhodes to finish his story in the promotion's biggest stage. While there is no official word, the fans feel that Rock has taken over Rhodes' spot.

3 Things you need to know

Cody Rhodes was in action in Monday Night RAW

Rhodes and Reigns faced off in Friday Night SmackDown

The American Nightmare won back-to-back Royal Rumble matches in 2023 and 2024

Cody Rhodes breaks his silence over The Rock taking over his WrestleMania spot

The WWE Universe and global wrestling fans have hijacked social media and made Cody Rhodes one of the biggest trends in the past few days. The hashtag #WeWantCody was trending throughout the weekend, and Rhodes has taken notice of it. While Monday Night RAW was on the air, Cody Rhodes took to X (Formerly Twitter) and shared his reaction towards the overwhelming love of the fans throughout the weekend. The American Nightmare also left a two-word sentence that could leave the fandom thinking about what is going to happen.

'Appreciate the passion, God bless y’all… but Trust me,' Cody Rhodes tweeted.

Appreciate the passion, God bless y’all



…but



Trust me — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) February 6, 2024

In the main event of Monday Night RAW, The American Nightmare went against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bull Rope match, something which his father Dusty Rhodes made prominent back in the day. Interestingly, the WWE made use of the same Bull Rope which Cody's father used in the first-ever match of this kind against Superstar Billy Graham in 1974.

The buzz around Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania match remains, and the fans are still perplexed about if The Rock took over his spot or if it is Cody's mind game. But all questions will be put to rest at the WrestleMania press event in Las Vegas, and all eyes will remain on that.