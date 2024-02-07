Updated February 6th, 2024 at 14:48 IST
'Appreciate the passion': Cody Rhodes breaks silence over the Rock vs Reigns WrestleMania saga
Amid the buzz over the potential Rock vs Roman Reigns clash in WrestleMania, 2024 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes has broke his silence over the controversy.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Cody Rhodes has been the grandest hype in the wrestling universe lately. After the shocking return of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in Friday Night SmackDown, he instantly set his sights on Roman Reigns and set the stage for a dream match-up at WrestleMania XL. However, the fans are critical of it and want Rhodes to finish his story in the promotion's biggest stage. While there is no official word, the fans feel that Rock has taken over Rhodes' spot.
3 Things you need to know
Advertisement
- Cody Rhodes was in action in Monday Night RAW
- Rhodes and Reigns faced off in Friday Night SmackDown
- The American Nightmare won back-to-back Royal Rumble matches in 2023 and 2024
Also Read: WWE RAW Results: #WeWantCody runs wild in St. Louis, Rhodes & Nakamura face off in an intense match
Advertisement
Cody Rhodes breaks his silence over The Rock taking over his WrestleMania spot
The WWE Universe and global wrestling fans have hijacked social media and made Cody Rhodes one of the biggest trends in the past few days. The hashtag #WeWantCody was trending throughout the weekend, and Rhodes has taken notice of it. While Monday Night RAW was on the air, Cody Rhodes took to X (Formerly Twitter) and shared his reaction towards the overwhelming love of the fans throughout the weekend. The American Nightmare also left a two-word sentence that could leave the fandom thinking about what is going to happen.
Advertisement
'Appreciate the passion, God bless y’all… but Trust me,' Cody Rhodes tweeted.
In the main event of Monday Night RAW, The American Nightmare went against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bull Rope match, something which his father Dusty Rhodes made prominent back in the day. Interestingly, the WWE made use of the same Bull Rope which Cody's father used in the first-ever match of this kind against Superstar Billy Graham in 1974.
Also Read: The Rock's daughter gets death threats after her dad knocked Cody Rhodes off WrestleMania main event
Advertisement
The buzz around Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania match remains, and the fans are still perplexed about if The Rock took over his spot or if it is Cody's mind game. But all questions will be put to rest at the WrestleMania press event in Las Vegas, and all eyes will remain on that.
Advertisement
Published February 6th, 2024 at 14:45 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.