'Inpe Attack Hona Chahiye': WWE Hall Of Famer The Great Khali Calls Pakistan Out, Demands Action For Pahalgam Terror Attack

The cowardly and inhuman Pahalgam terror attack will go down as one of the darkest days in the history of India. The entire nation is shocked and is deeply saddened by the horrific and inhuman events that unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir.

Twenty-six people reportedly died after terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists in the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam. The scale of the attack is shocking, considering the boost of tourism that Jammu and Kashmir witnessed in recent years after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The competency of law and order under the Omar Abdullah government is also being questioned.

The unfortunate incident has also left the Prime Minister of India deeply saddened. "Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice... they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakeable and it will get even stronger," said PM Modi on his visit to Saudi Arabia.

The Great Khali Warns Pakistan Of Serious Consequences

Several sportspersons have come forward and have spoken about the unfortunate attack that took place in Pahalgam. Virat Kohli also demanded strict action against the terrorists who executed this heinous attack.

WWE Hall of Famer, The Great Khali, has now issued a video message and has urged the government to take strict action against Pakistan. "The attack that was carried out in Pahalgam has left the entire nation in a state of anger. We should take full control of the Kashmir valley so that Pakistan learns its lesson. Pakistan should be attacked for disrupting the peace and harmony of India," said Khali in a video message that he posted on his official Instagram account.

ALSO READ | Cricketers To Wear Black Armbands In IPL 2025 To Pay Tribute To The Victims Of The Pahalgam Terror Attack

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Vows Harshest Consequences

"Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences," wrote Shah on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.