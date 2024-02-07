Advertisement

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shook things up when he was announced as a board member of the TKO Group Holdings. However, his latest appearance on Friday Night SmackDown sparked outrage after The People's Champ seemingly shifted Cody Rhodes off the WrestleMania main event and took the main-event spot for himself to clash against Roman Reigns. The social media was blazing, and hashtags related to Cody became the number one trend. The Rock is being thoroughly booed, but the fans are taking it to the extreme level of involving their family members and threatening them.

3 Things you need to know

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently made his return to SmackDown

The Rock and Roman Reigns went face-to-face at the end of the Friday Night show

Cody Rhodes has now emerged as the top favourite of the fans, and they have been rallying for him

The Rock's daughter was threatened by fans after her father stole Cody Rhodes' Mania spot

WWE fans are fuming over a controversy which made it look like The Rock has taken over the main event spot against Roman Reigns in WrestleMania. Since Rhodes won the 2024 Royal Rumble and directly pointed at Roman Reigns, fans were content that they are having a WrestleMania re-match in Philadelphia. However, fans were flabbergasted when the Brahma Bull showed up and stared down Reigns. The fans' criticism has now reached the Johnson family, as his daughter Simone Johnson (aka Ava in NXT) revealed that she has been receiving death threats over The Rock robbing Cody Rhodes.

'can ya’ll just leave me out of this ffs i’m busy running a SHOW,' Ava tweeted on X (Formerly Twitter).

'death threats over a situation i have nothing to do with … bffr,' she added in another tweet.

death threats over a situation i have nothing to do with … bffr — A V A (@avawwe_) February 5, 2024

Ava, 22, was named general manager of WWE's NXT brand in late January, a role previously held by the legendary William Regal. She is officially the youngest General Manager in WWE history.