Updated February 6th, 2024 at 08:28 IST

The Rock's daughter gets death threats after her dad knocked Cody Rhodes off WrestleMania main event

After The Rock went face to face with Roman Reigns in SmackDown, the fans have been threatening Ava (Rock's Daughter) for stealing Cody Rhodes' WM spot.

Pavitra Shome
The Rock, Roman Reigns
The Rock & Roman Reigns face off | Image: WWE
  2 min read
  • 2 min read
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shook things up when he was announced as a board member of the TKO Group Holdings. However, his latest appearance on Friday Night SmackDown sparked outrage after The People's Champ seemingly shifted Cody Rhodes off the WrestleMania main event and took the main-event spot for himself to clash against Roman Reigns. The social media was blazing, and hashtags related to Cody became the number one trend. The Rock is being thoroughly booed, but the fans are taking it to the extreme level of involving their family members and threatening them.  

3 Things you need to know

  • Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently made his return to SmackDown
  • The Rock and Roman Reigns went face-to-face at the end of the Friday Night show
  • Cody Rhodes has now emerged as the top favourite of the fans, and they have been rallying for him 

Also Read: 'WeWantCody': Cody Rhodes continues to trend at No.1 worldwide following Rock vs Reigns announcement

The Rock's daughter was threatened by fans after her father stole Cody Rhodes' Mania spot 

WWE fans are fuming over a controversy which made it look like The Rock has taken over the main event spot against Roman Reigns in WrestleMania. Since Rhodes won the 2024 Royal Rumble and directly pointed at Roman Reigns, fans were content that they are having a WrestleMania re-match in Philadelphia. However, fans were flabbergasted when the Brahma Bull showed up and stared down Reigns. The fans' criticism has now reached the Johnson family, as his daughter Simone Johnson (aka Ava in NXT) revealed that she has been receiving death threats over The Rock robbing Cody Rhodes. 

'can ya’ll just leave me out of this ffs i’m busy running a SHOW,' Ava tweeted on X (Formerly Twitter).

'death threats over a situation i have nothing to do with … bffr,' she added in another tweet.

Also Read: WATCH Unseen footage of The Rock vs Roman Reigns' faceoff after WWE SmackDown went off air

Ava, 22, was named general manager of WWE's NXT brand in late January, a role previously held by the legendary William Regal. She is officially the youngest General Manager in WWE history.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 08:23 IST

