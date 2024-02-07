Advertisement

On the recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE Royal Rumble winner of 2024, Cody Rhodes, has gifted his WrestleMania 40 main event spot to The Rock. Following the segment, The Great One and Roman Reigns had an intense face-off in the middle of the squared circle, thus making things official for the grandest stage of them all. However, the WWE Universe is seemingly not impressed with the development and has voiced its say using the hashtag 'WeWantCody' on X (Formerly known as Twitter).

#WeWantCody trends No.1 worldwide

Almost 48 hours have passed since the culmination of WWE SmackDown, yet "#WeWantCody" has remained the number 1 trend worldwide.

Here are a few of the many reactions that suggest WWE Universe siding with Cody Rhodes.

CM Punk called it once again and it's time we stop this from happening!



People like Cody work all year to entertain us and when it comes to WrestleMania some dude just pops Outta nowhere and steals the spotlight! 💀 #WeWantCody pic.twitter.com/uwhy9NdUxU — ZDragon (@IBZDRAGON) February 4, 2024

#WeWantCody There needs to be a We Want Cody - Rocky Sucks version of this. It's not a want, it's a need. pic.twitter.com/XCo3JT27DX — Soner (@fdelete3) February 4, 2024

This is the difference between a GOAT and a fraud #WeWantCody pic.twitter.com/pn4z7vWSgB — 🤠💫 (@EdgeofLucas) February 4, 2024

NOW THAT WE OFFICIALLY COOKED DWAYNE LETS LISTEN TO THE LOUDEST WOAH IN HISTORY #WeWantCody #WoahMovement ❤️🤍💙pic.twitter.com/EnuR9GgvvM — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 4, 2024

Cody Rhodes climbs up the ladder again

Cody Rhodes, who was the winner of the 30-men Royal Rumble match in 2023, faced Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, but could not get the job done courtesy of outside meddling from The Usos and Solo Sikoa. The American Nightmare has since gone on to face Brock Lesnar thrice and has held the tag championship for a brief period with the man who cost him the title opportunity against Reigns, Jey Uso. As the Road to WrestleMania season began to unravel, Cody climbed up the ladder again and once again turned out to be the last man standing at the Rumble event.

With him emerging as the winner in RR 2024, the wrestling fraternity has been vocal about the possibility of Cody finishing his story. However, with The Rock into the mix, and being rendered with the straight-up WWE Universal title opportunity, it is difficult to guess where this is going. What do you think?