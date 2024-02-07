Updated February 4th, 2024 at 22:25 IST
'WeWantCody': Cody Rhodes continues to trend at No.1 worldwide following Rock vs Reigns announcement
Almost 48 hours have passed since the culmination of WWE SmackDown, yet Cody Rhodes has stayed at the top of the trends on X. Know the netizens' reactions.
On the recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE Royal Rumble winner of 2024, Cody Rhodes, has gifted his WrestleMania 40 main event spot to The Rock. Following the segment, The Great One and Roman Reigns had an intense face-off in the middle of the squared circle, thus making things official for the grandest stage of them all. However, the WWE Universe is seemingly not impressed with the development and has voiced its say using the hashtag 'WeWantCody' on X (Formerly known as Twitter).
#WeWantCody trends No.1 worldwide
Almost 48 hours have passed since the culmination of WWE SmackDown, yet "#WeWantCody" has remained the number 1 trend worldwide.
Here are a few of the many reactions that suggest WWE Universe siding with Cody Rhodes.
Cody Rhodes climbs up the ladder again
Cody Rhodes, who was the winner of the 30-men Royal Rumble match in 2023, faced Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, but could not get the job done courtesy of outside meddling from The Usos and Solo Sikoa. The American Nightmare has since gone on to face Brock Lesnar thrice and has held the tag championship for a brief period with the man who cost him the title opportunity against Reigns, Jey Uso. As the Road to WrestleMania season began to unravel, Cody climbed up the ladder again and once again turned out to be the last man standing at the Rumble event.
With him emerging as the winner in RR 2024, the wrestling fraternity has been vocal about the possibility of Cody finishing his story. However, with The Rock into the mix, and being rendered with the straight-up WWE Universal title opportunity, it is difficult to guess where this is going. What do you think?
Published February 4th, 2024 at 22:25 IST
