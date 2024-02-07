Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 20:16 IST

WATCH Unseen footage of The Rock vs Roman Reigns' faceoff after WWE SmackDown went off air

The Rock and Roman Reigns finally came face to face on February 2, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Battle between these behemoths has long been teased.

Prateek Arya
The Rock, Roman Reigns
The Rock & Roman Reigns face off | Image: WWE
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Rock and Roman Reigns finally came face to face on February 2, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The battle between these behemoths has long been teased and with the WrestleMania season looming, there are speculations that the two could have a one-on-one at the greatest stage of them all. However, with Cody Rhodes fizzling from one end, a Rock vs Reigns encounter seems unlikely.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Results: The Rock-Roman Reigns come face to face

Roman Reigns and The Rock came face-to-face after SmackDown went off air

With Roman Reigns holding the WWE Universal Championship for over 1200 days, there is always a pressing query regarding who would be the ideal contender who would go on to dethrone The Tribal Chief. In the last one-and-a-half year, WWE has done a phenomenal job in pushing Cody Rhodes, and while he could not get the win at WrestleMania 39, he is pitted to finish his story at WrestleMania 40. By winning the Royal Rumble 2024, Rhodes has guaranteed himself of a main event spot at Mania, and it is seen as a certainty that he would challenge Reigns again. However, Rock's arrival has spiced up things.

The Rock and Roman Reigns had an intense face-off moment after SmackDown went off air on Friday. Heat is brewing between the cousins, and here's what transpired when the Great One and The Head of the Table met inside the squared circle.

Also Read | 'I am a victim, not a predator': Ex-WWE star, co-accused in McMahon case

The headache of booking

The suspense is still at large, and it will be intriguing to see what the final equation will be. Will it be the repeat of WrestleMania 39, i.e., Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes for the WWE Universal title or will there be a twist this time? What do you think? What do you think about this possibility, Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns with The Rock being the special guest referee? 

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 19:55 IST

