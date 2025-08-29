WWE Clash In Paris: From Full Match Card, Start Time And Live Streaming Details, Check Out All You Need To Know

The WWE is all set to go international, with its next premium live event happening in Paris. After they met with a thunderous crowd at Lyon, it was only right that the WWE's return to France was with Clash in Paris.

It is the third Clash event, with the previous two wrestling events being named 'Clash At The Castle,' which happened in Cardiff and Glasgow.

The last time WWE was in France was when they hosted Backlash in 2024. Expect it to be a hit event with fans being louder than ever.

WWE Returns To France For The 2nd Time With Clash In Paris

The WWE Clash in Paris is all set to take place in the French capital, making it the second PLE in France. After the success of Backlash in 2024, the Stamford-based wrestling promotion returned with a banger event featuring some top wrestling superstars.

Superstar wrestlers like CM Punk, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, Nikki Bella, Bronson Reed, and more would be in action.

The highlight of the night would be John Cena, who would make his final ten appearances inside the ring with the WWE. It would be the last time that the 17-time champion would be in action in France.

John Cena is currently on his retirement tour, and Paris, France, would be one of the stops in the final ten matches left in his in-ring career. The leader of the Cenation will face off against 'The Maverick' Logan Paul in a singles match.

WWE Clash In Paris Updated Match Card (***Card Subject To Change)

John Cena vs. Logan Paul

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. CM Punk – Fatal Four-Way match for the World Heavyweight Championship title

Sheamus vs. Rusev – Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook match

Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella – Women’s Intercontinental Championship Title match

When Will the WWE Clash In Paris PLE Take Place?

The WWE Clash in Paris would take place on Sunday, August 31, 2025. The Premium Live Event begins at 11:30 PM IST onwards.

Where Will the WWE Clash In Paris PLE Take Place?

The WWE Clash in Paris will take place at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre Suburb in France.

How To Watch The WWE Clash In Paris PLE Live Streaming?