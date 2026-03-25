Tom Brady Tipped To Make Cameo Appearance In WrestleMania 42 Amid Feud With Logan Paul; WWE In Talks With NFL Legend

Washington [US]: The National Football League (NFL) icon and seven-time Super Bowl winner, Tom Brady, could be venturing into the world of professional wrestling, with the New England Patriots legend in talks with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for a potential appearance at their marquee event, Wrestlemania 42 following a heated confrontation with Logan Paul, a Youtuber and WWE wrestler.

As per Goal.com which quoted veteran pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, things are happening behind the scenes to bring the quarterback, also the minority owner of Birmingham City FC, to WWE's marquee event in Las Vegas. WM 42 will take place from April 18-19 and will feature superstars like WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, defending their championships against icons like Randy Orton and Roman Reigns in high-profile bouts.

Speaking on a potential deal between both parties, Meltzer stated as quoted by Goal.com said, “From what I have been told, they are in negotiations for Tom Brady. But there is absolutely not a deal at this point. So it could happen, obviously, Logan Paul and Tom Brady are working, everyone knows they are working the angle. I think people have seen that coming in, but there could be something in some form at WrestleMania.”

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The groundwork for a possible segment/match involving Brady and Logan has already been laid. Tensions rose between two sporting stars during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Los Angeles, where both teams captained their respective sides. Brady expressed how he felt about pro wrestling, calling it "cute and scripted" during a media appearance.

"You know, all their stuff is so cute and scripted, and they know what is going on. In a football game, you do not know, so they would not get near me. Plus, if I had a good offensive line, they will punch those guys right in the throat, and they would be probably crying," said Logan as quoted by Goal.com.

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Logan responded with a fake apology video and trolled the 48-year-old American football icon.