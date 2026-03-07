WWE WrestleMania 42 Match Card Undergoes Massive Shake-Up After Shock Title Change During SmackDown

The road to WrestleMania 42 just got a lot more interesting after the WWE executed a sudden world championship title change. On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the Undisputed WWE title changed hands during the main event as Cody Rhodes defeated Drew McIntyre to become the new champion.

Tensions were sky high since the Elimination Chamber, after 'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes was robbed of his opportunity after losing to Drew McIntyre in the Three Stages of Hell match-up.

The Scottish Warrior had attacked Rhodes with the title, with Randy Orton emerging as the winner of the men's Elimination Chamber match-up.

Cody Rhodes Defeats Drew McIntyre To Win Undisputed WWE Title

SmackDown GM Nick Aldis was done with Drew McIntyre's interference during Cody Rhodes' matches and announced that the Undisputed WWE champion would put his title on the line against the American Nightmare.

Advertisement

During the thrilling main-event showdown on Friday Night SmackDown, Drew McIntyre tried to pull all the tricks from his bag. But Cody Rhodes bravely fought back during the match-up.

Towards the culmination of the match-up, Drew McIntyre put Cody Rhodes through the table and even used his opponent's finisher move to add insult to injury.

Advertisement

But Rhodes kicked out, showing immense resilience. Two match officials were laid out, and 'The Werewolf' Jacob Fatu also ran interference by taking the steel chair out of McIntyre's hands. It helped Rhodes gain the advantage as he hit a Cody Cutter and then a Cross Rhodes to pin him for a three-count and win the title.

Rhodes Will Now Face Randy Orton In WrestleMania 42

Cody Rhodes' victory has massively altered the WWE's WrestleMania 42 Match Card, as Drew McIntyre will no longer be in the card. It would be an upset for McIntyre's fans as his heel work has been impressive so far, and he looked like a solid threat while heading into the Showcase of the Immortals.

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes would defend the Undisputed WWE title against the winner of the 2026 Royal Rumble, 'The Apex Predator' Randy Orton.