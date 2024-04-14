Advertisement

The WrestleMania weekend has been one of the greatest moments where the fans enjoyed every bit of professional wrestling and sports entertainment action. Big moments were destined to take place in Philadelphia, and it was an absolute banger of an event. Amid the craze over Cody Rhodes winning the undisputed Universal Championship from Roman Reigns, the Connecticut-based promotion looks to be inches away from signing a top-tier superstar. The wrestler was also seen throughout the Mania weekend in Philadelphia and has recently opened up upon her experience attending a WWE show and also hinted upon a major revelation.

Also Read: After losing world title in 5 minutes, is Drew McIntyre now done with the WWE? BIG insights revealed

Advertisement

Top free agent hints upon possible signing with WWE , was overwhelmed with the fans' response

Fans in Philadelphia who were present throughout the WrestleMania weekend saw a top free agent wrestler throughout the WWE shows and conventions. Former STARDOM wrestler Giulia was in attendance for the Mania weekend and was also seen at WrestleMania both as a spectator and as a performer backstage for the two night mega event. The wrestler opened up on her visit to the US in a recent interview with Tokyo Sports and hinted that a lot of new thing will be announced soon.

Advertisement

“I’ve talked about a lot of things. It drew a big response, We talked about a lot of things. I can’t tell you what we talked about, but I think I can announce a lot of things in the not-too-distant future," Giulia revealed.

Also Read: AEW airs WWE star CM Punk & Jack Perry's backstage altercation at ALL IN, fans promptly take offence

Advertisement

Before WrestleMania, Giulia made her WWE TV debut when she was in attendance at NXT Stand and Deliver alongside WWE's Vice President of Global Talent Development William Regal and STARDOM founder Rossy Ogawa. She opened up upon her tv debut, revealing that she was unaware that the crowd pop was for her.

Giulia said to Tokyo Sports that she couldn't see the monitor so she didn't know that she was on screen in NXT. She didn't realize that the huge pop was for her until someone (likely Regal) told her



That explains why she looked confused when they showed her lmao



Link:… pic.twitter.com/yVwFp1XO1V — Peps #MaikaStyle🍧 (@Peps_Wrestling)

"The monitor was right above me and I couldn’t see it, so I didn’t think I was in the picture. There was a huge cheer, so I thought maybe someone big had arrived. Then an acquaintance of mine called me and said, ‘You got a huge cheer!’ I saw the video and realized that the cheers were for me. It wasn’t a waste of time. I want to do it all over again,” the free agent wrestler revealed.

Multiple reports have been suggesting that Giulia has signed with the WWE, but no official word has been put forward. But with the wrestler indicating an announcement, expect the new to drop soon.