Triple H Addresses AJ Styles' Retirement Plans Ahead of Latter's Career-Deciding Royal Rumble Bout

WWE CCO Triple H has made a tremendous revelation over AJ Styles' imminent retirement, which is set to happen this year. The Phenomenal One has enjoyed a lengthy run and has built a Hall of Fame-level career.

AJ Styles has been continuing his farewell run with the company as he prepares for his swansong in professional wrestling. It seems like the Phenomenal One's run could very well end at the Royal Rumble when he faces Gunther at the Royal Rumble.

Triple H Shares Significant News About AJ Styles' Retirement Ahead of Royal Rumble

Triple H recently revealed that AJ Styles has many goals in his final year as an in-ring competitor. He added that Styles and he are meeting every week and making a list of competitors he wants to face or meet in the ring before riding into the sunset.

"AJ Styles has not made it a secret this year, 2026, is going to be his last in-ring year, but he has a lot of goals and a lot of people. I know, he’s with me every week making a list of people that he would want to face and that he wants to meet in the ring before he retires," Triple H said during an appearance on ESPN's Unsportsmanlike.

Advertisement

AJ Styles Putting His Career On The Line At Royal Rumble PLE

Triple H did not make any significant reveal on who AJ Styles wants to face in his final few days of in-ring action. Instead, the disclosure that he has several opponents in mind may indicate that Styles may not be done at the Royal Rumble.

Advertisement

Notably, AJ Styles has put his career on the line against 'The Ring General' Gunther at the Royal Rumble. Both men would face each other in singles action, and if the Phenomenal One loses, he would step away from in-ring action.

Also Read: Bianca Belair Breaks Silence With Major Injury Update Amid Prolonged Hiatus From WWE TV

While Triple H's remarks may suggest that AJ Styles may not be done at the Royal Rumble. But the WWE has been building up Gunther as a powerhouse wrestler famous for ending legendary wrestlers' careers. He was John Cena and Goldberg's final opponents during their farewell matches, and AJ Styles could be next in line.