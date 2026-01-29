Updated 29 January 2026 at 18:48 IST
Triple H Addresses AJ Styles' Retirement Plans Ahead of Latter's Career-Deciding Royal Rumble Bout
Triple H confirmed AJ Styles will retire in 2026, revealing the WWE star is planning farewell matches and listing dream opponents before ending his legendary career, possibly at the Royal Rumble.
WWE CCO Triple H has made a tremendous revelation over AJ Styles' imminent retirement, which is set to happen this year. The Phenomenal One has enjoyed a lengthy run and has built a Hall of Fame-level career.
AJ Styles has been continuing his farewell run with the company as he prepares for his swansong in professional wrestling. It seems like the Phenomenal One's run could very well end at the Royal Rumble when he faces Gunther at the Royal Rumble.
Triple H Shares Significant News About AJ Styles' Retirement Ahead of Royal Rumble
Triple H recently revealed that AJ Styles has many goals in his final year as an in-ring competitor. He added that Styles and he are meeting every week and making a list of competitors he wants to face or meet in the ring before riding into the sunset.
"AJ Styles has not made it a secret this year, 2026, is going to be his last in-ring year, but he has a lot of goals and a lot of people. I know, he’s with me every week making a list of people that he would want to face and that he wants to meet in the ring before he retires," Triple H said during an appearance on ESPN's Unsportsmanlike.
AJ Styles Putting His Career On The Line At Royal Rumble PLE
Triple H did not make any significant reveal on who AJ Styles wants to face in his final few days of in-ring action. Instead, the disclosure that he has several opponents in mind may indicate that Styles may not be done at the Royal Rumble.
Notably, AJ Styles has put his career on the line against 'The Ring General' Gunther at the Royal Rumble. Both men would face each other in singles action, and if the Phenomenal One loses, he would step away from in-ring action.
While Triple H's remarks may suggest that AJ Styles may not be done at the Royal Rumble. But the WWE has been building up Gunther as a powerhouse wrestler famous for ending legendary wrestlers' careers. He was John Cena and Goldberg's final opponents during their farewell matches, and AJ Styles could be next in line.
Whether the WWE would pull the plug on AJ Styles' career at the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia is yet to be seen.
