'I Wanted Him To Be Here': Triple H Calls Out Avengers Star For Missing WWE's Hall Of Fame Ceremony Ahead Of WrestleMania 41

Triple H was recently inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame ahead of WrestleMania 41. The Hall Of Fame is a ceremony that takes place before WrestleMania where some of the greatest WWE superstars are immortalized for their contributions to the wrestling promotion. Triple H during the Hall Of Ceremony was inducted into the list by legend Shawn Michaels who has been a great friend and fellow competitor to ‘The Game’. During the ceremony, Triple H also called out a star of the Avengers franchise and wished that he was here.

Avengers Star Misses Hall Of Fame Ceremony

During the Hall Of Fame speech of Triple H, the current COO of WWE named several of his biggest competitors who paved the way for him to be inducted into the Hall Of Fame. One of those superstars was Dave Bautista who went by the name of Batista during his wrestling days.

Triple H had several iconic matches against Batista and the two were also part of a group called Evolution which also included Randy Orton and Ric Flair. Triple H during his speech thanked Randy Orton and Batista and stated that he wanted the Avengers star to be there.

"Randy Orton and Dave Bautista, who I believe is not here. I wish he was. I wanted him to be here," said Triple H during the speech.

Triple H And Batista's Iconic Rivalry

Triple H and Batista were part of the Evolution. The two superstars had a falling out due to the growing popularity of Batista and it outshined Triple H's leadership of the group. Batista eventually betrayed Triple H and it set up a series of matches between the two superstars. The rivalry was eventually won by Batista.

The rivalry between the two superstars was brought up once again in 2019 when the two men faced in a No Holds Barred Match. The match was won by Triple H and it marked the last appearance of Batista in WWE.