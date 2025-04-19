WWE COO And 14-Time Champion Triple H Gets Inducted Into The Hall Of Fame Ahead Of WrestleMania 41

Ahead of WrestleMania every year, WWE organizes the Hall Of Fame event to induct some of the greatest superstars into the category to immortalize their achievements with the wrestling promotion. Ahead of WrestleMania 41 which is set to take place on April 19th and 20th, WWE's COO and former World Champion Triple H was inducted into the Hall Of Fame for his legendary career as a wrestler. Triple H was inducted into the Hall Of Fame by his best friend and another WWE legend, Shawn Michaels.

Triple H Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame Ahead Of WrestleMania 41

Triple H as he was inducted into the Hall Of Fame, became a two time inductee into the category as he had previously been made a part because of him being a member of D-Generation X. During the emotional ceremony, Triple H was welcomed onto the stage by Shawn Michaels. As Triple H walked onto the stage he embraced Michaels.

During the speech Triple H thanked everyone who had been with him in his journey from a young superstar to a 14-time World Champion to the COO of the company. He thanked several notable talents such as Randy Orton, Batista and several others.

Triple H during his speech also opened up on his heart attack and his relationship with Vince McMahon and how it was complicated between the two. Triple H ended his speech with just two words, “Suck It.”

Triple H's Glorious Career With The WWE

Triple H had a long and glorious career as a superstar in WWE. Triple H had made his debut with the WWE back in 1995 and has been an integral part of the company since. During the course of his career he won 14- world titles and defeated the likes of Randy Orton, John Cena, Batista and several other greats.

As the COO of WWE, he now takes the creative decisions and under his leadership, WWE is doing some of it's best work ever.