  WWE SummerSlam 2025: From Title Changes To Surprise Interventions, Here's The Complete List Of Winners And New Champions From Night One And Two

Updated 4 August 2025 at 09:09 IST

WWE SummerSlam 2025: From Title Changes To Surprise Interventions, Here's The Complete List Of Winners And New Champions From Night One And Two

Cody Rhodes walked out of SummerSlam as the new WWE Undisputed Champion by defeating John Cena on the second night. SummerSlam 2025 also witnessed Brock Lesnar's return to the squared circle

Reported by: Jishu Bhattacharya
John Cena, Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam 2025
John Cena, Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam 2025 | Image: wwe.com

WWE SummerSlam 2025, in many ways, emulated the successful two-night format of WrestleMania, and the current edition will go down as one of the very best in the history of the pay-per-view (PPV). SummerSlam 2025 was a star-studded affair with the likes of CM Punk, Roman Reigns, John Cena, Becky Lynch, Jey Uso, and others going head-to-head to put up a show that will be remembered for ages to come.

The highest point of this two-night event will, of course, be Seth Rollins' heist to win the World Heavyweight Championship and Brock Lesnar's return to the squared circle in John Cena's farewell tour. Fans certainly were not expecting Cena to drop his title anytime soon, but Cody Rhodes beat the 'Leader of the Cenation' in a physically gruelling street fight match to reclaim the Undisputed Championship.

Here's the complete list of winners from Night 1 and Night 2 of WWE SummerSlam

  • Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed: Roman Reigns and Jey Uso
  • Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez: Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss
  • Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross: Sami Zayn
  • Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill: Tiffany Stratton
  • Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton and Jelly Roll: Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul
  • Gunther vs. CM Punk for World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (by cashing in Money in the Bank briefcase)
  • Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky: Naomi
  • Wyatt Sicks vs. Andrade and Rey Fenix: The Wyatt Sicks
  • Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria for Women's Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch
  • Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu for United States Championship: Solo Sikoa
  • Dominick Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship: Dominick Mysterio
  • Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the WWE Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes

Brock Lesnar Returns to the WWE

After months of speculation following the Janel Grant lawsuit that shook the WWE to its very core, the 'Beast Incarnate', Brock Lesnar, returned to the WWE. Former WWE employee Janel Grant had filed a federal lawsuit against the company and former executive Vince McMahon. The complaint did speak about a star wrestler, but Lesnar was neither named nor listed as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Published 4 August 2025 at 09:09 IST