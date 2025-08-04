WWE SummerSlam 2025: From Title Changes To Surprise Interventions, Here's The Complete List Of Winners And New Champions From Night One And Two

Updated 4 August 2025 at 09:09 IST
WWE SummerSlam 2025, in many ways, emulated the successful two-night format of WrestleMania, and the current edition will go down as one of the very best in the history of the pay-per-view (PPV). SummerSlam 2025 was a star-studded affair with the likes of CM Punk, Roman Reigns, John Cena, Becky Lynch, Jey Uso, and others going head-to-head to put up a show that will be remembered for ages to come.
The highest point of this two-night event will, of course, be Seth Rollins' heist to win the World Heavyweight Championship and Brock Lesnar's return to the squared circle in John Cena's farewell tour. Fans certainly were not expecting Cena to drop his title anytime soon, but Cody Rhodes beat the 'Leader of the Cenation' in a physically gruelling street fight match to reclaim the Undisputed Championship.
After months of speculation following the Janel Grant lawsuit that shook the WWE to its very core, the 'Beast Incarnate', Brock Lesnar, returned to the WWE. Former WWE employee Janel Grant had filed a federal lawsuit against the company and former executive Vince McMahon. The complaint did speak about a star wrestler, but Lesnar was neither named nor listed as a defendant in the lawsuit.
