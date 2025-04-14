'Bad Guys Have To Be Justified': Triple H Narrates Never Heard Before Story Behind John Cena Turning Heel For WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41: The Paul Michael Levesque era, aka the Triple H era, is well and truly in the making, and it has elevated pro wrestling to greater heights. Once a top-tier wrestler, Triple H has delivered perfectly so far and has changed the landscape of pro wrestling. WrestleMania XL was just a small example of Triple H changing the way in which WWE is being perceived by the new generation and the new audience.

WWE Chief Content Officer (CCO) Triple H has booked some extraordinary matches in the upcoming edition of WrestleMania. Superstars such as CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns will lock horns on Night 1 of Mania 41. But the most talked-about match involving the 'American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes and good guy gone bad John Cena will be the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 41. John Cena turning heel has been one of the biggest moves of Triple H's content creation career, and it has been received extremely well.

Triple H Opens Up On Cena Turning Heel

John Cena turning heel has become the biggest talking point of the WWE universe. John Cena, who helped Cody Rhodes with the WWE Undisputed Championship last year, turned on him during the Elimination Chamber. WWE CCO Triple H has now opened up on the creative decision behind Cena turning heel.

"I went to John and said, what if we pulled the lever that no one wanted to ever pull and turned you into a heel? Because to me, it sort of felt like if you never do it, like we kind of just left it dangling there. And there, to me, it's okay, so now we get to write for this guy who has been this ultimate good guy for 20 years. We get to turn him bad. I pitched this idea to John over a call, and he said, 'Wow'," said the Game while speaking on the High Performance Podcast.

Cena Eyes His 17th World Title At WrestleMania 41